Mitch Marner's final few years in Toronto seem to be the driving factor for his departure from his hometown club. The Maple Leafs forward was often questioned for his performances during the playoffs. Ahead of free agency, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, with whom he later signed an eight-year $96 million contract.

Mitch Marner is one of three players alongside Auston Matthews and Daryl Sitter to score 100 points in a regular season. That came this very year when he recorded a team high 75 assists on his way to 102 points. But while he was racking up the numbers, Marner kept avoiding the talk for his new contract.

Marner was being paid $10.9 million annually. However, for the homegrown talent, his treatment seemed to be more important than the money he was earning. In his final few seasons, there were multiple rumors of him being traded.

Ever since last year, when the 28-year-old dismissed speculation about a new contract, trade discussions had already begun as the Leafs looked to avoid losing him for nothing. That reached a tipping point when Marner was asked to do away with his no-move clause in his contract, in a three-team trade deal that involved the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes at deadline day in March.

While it would have been lucrative to his boyhood club, Marner respectfully declined as his wife was soon to give birth. The playoff loss against the Florida Panthers in the second round was the final nail in the coffin, with the winger unable to score any points in the final three games and yet again being scrutinized in the media.

Despite it all, Marner wrote a heartfelt farewell message to Leafs fans about how hard it was for him to choose to leave.

"Leaving isn't easy," Marner wrote. "This city is where I grew up, where I fell in love with hockey, and where I've had the incredible honour of living out my childhood dream. Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest wasn't just about playing for a team, it was about representing my home."

However, as per NHL analyst Bryan Hayes on TSN's broadcast, the Leafs forward always knew he wasn't staying and was prepared for the move.

"I think it became very clear with [Mitch Marner's] actions throughout the year. The way that he handled negotiations, the communication with the Maple Leafs, how quickly he got out of here and jumped to Vegas ... and how happy he was today, I think he was very prepared for that. And I think he was looking forward to it."

Mitch Marner makes his feelings known about his time in Toronto

It was obvious that Mitch Marner would be asked questions about his departure from Toronto during his introduction as a Golden Knight. Giving his explanation, he said:

"Last year in Toronto—or two years ago—stuff didn’t go the way we wanted. We didn't win. Stuff started going a little north, a little south. We didn't know what was going to happen. A lot of trade rumors all last summer. Didn't know what was going to happen in that regard either. As soon as the year started up, we were ready to commit and play hockey and see what would happen.

"At the same time, we were willing to take it the distance. Told Toronto that was our plan. I was so grateful to play there for nine years. I said it in my end-of-year interview—they took a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto who was forever grateful to wear a Maple Leaf jersey and play in front of some of the greats that ever wore that jersey.

"But now, being a family man, a father, we thought our time was ready to look somewhere else, find a new home, and find a new place to grow our family. I'm so grateful to be here and so happy to be part of this team."

Marner will be hoping to win the Stanley Cup with the Knights, which has eluded him so far in his career.

