NHL analyst Craig Button bluntly compares highly rated prospect Gavin McKenna to $76,000,000 Lightning superstar

Gavin McKenna has distanced himself as the clear-cut number one overall prospect for the 2026 NHL draft. The 17-year-old has dominated the WHL over the last two years, producing at an incredible rate for the Medicine Hat Tigers. He's amassed a combined 244 points (79 goals, 165 assists) in 133 games, for an insane 1.84 points-per-game.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button was on "SC with Jay Onrait" on Wednesday night and was asked to give an NHL player comparable to McKenna.

"Nikita Kucherov. You know, when you watch Nikita Kucherov play, he's got that same subtle approach to the game, he uses deception, he uses fakes, and he makes plays that surprise opponents," Button said.

"And then before you know it, the pucks in the back of the net, and you're going, where did that come from? That's the type of game that Gavin McKenna possesses. And Kucherov's a superstar, and I think that Gavin McKenna will be a superstar in the National Hockey League."

It's quite the comparison for Gavin McKenna, as Nikita Kucherov is currently tied for the league lead in scoring with 111 points (33 goals, 78 assists) in 70 games played this season, seeking the third Art Ross Trophy of his decorated career.

Kucherov is finishing his sixth season of an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gavin McKenna is in the midst of a ridiculous 44-game-point streak at the WHL level

Gavin McKenna is currently on a 44-game point streak. He has racked up an absurd 115 points during those 44 games, including 15 points over the last four, which have been playoff games.

The Whitehorse, Yukon, native is tracking down Alexander Radulov's 50-game point streak that was registered back during the 2005-06 season with the Quebec Remparts. McKenna is just six games shy of tying Radulov for the longest point streak in CHL history.

McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers currently hold a 3-1 first-round series lead over the Swift Current Broncos. He'll look to extend his streak to 45 straight when Game 5 goes down on Friday at 7 p.m. EST at Co-op Place.

