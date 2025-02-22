NHL analyst Craig Button deems $33,250,000 'weighty winger' as Edmonton Oilers' top trade target for Leon Draisaitl's line

Edmonton Oilers are one of many NHL clubs that will be intensely working their phones, with the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaching. The Oilers and other playoff-contending teams will be looking to make roster additions to increase their depth with intentions of making a deep run in their quest for a Stanley Cup.

Ad

After losing Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, Connor McDavid and co. had a slow start to the 2024-25 NHL season, partially due to the exhausting playoff run, and the disappointment of losing out on the Stanley Cup by one goal. Regardless, the Oilers have almost guaranteed their playoff spot, but may still need to make some roster additions to guarantee another shot at glory.

NHL analyst Craig Button named a 2nd line 'weighty winger', who Oilers GM Stan Bowman should look to add to the roster before the trade deadline ends -- Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch.

Ad

Trending

Tuch is in the penultimate year of his $33,250,000 contract, with a $4,750,000 cap hit, per Puckpedia. Button opines the 6-foot-4, 216-lbs winger will be a great fit with the Edmonton Oilers' 2nd line forwards - Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane (currently out injured).

"I don't need somebody light, I don't need somebody small. I want somebody that can skate, that can play, and give you some offense, and can play in those small-area battles. And that's Alex Tuch." said Button (via TSN)

Ad

Ad

Button added that the Buffalo Sabres, who are currently in 29th place in NHL standings, owing to their 13-game losing streak during the regular season, may consider trading away experienced players, like Tuch. He said,

We know that the Buffalo Sabres are in all kinds of disarray with respect to what do they want to do, what do they not want to do, what do they want to be careful of doing. To me, that's where I'm zeroing in on.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers receive positive Evander Kane injury update

Oilers forward Evander Kane has reportedly started skating for the first time since getting surgery for a sports hernia injury which he underwent in 2024 September, after playing through the injury till June 2024.

Per Oilers insider Jason Gregor, Kane started skating two days ago, at around 60% capacity, given he's just returned to the ice in approximately seven months.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edmonton Oilers acquired forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner in the offseason and with Kane's potential return before the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Oilers will have good depth in the forward lines.

In the meantime, forward Matt Savoie has been promoted and will make his NHL debut when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. The 19-year-old center is projected to play on the 2nd line alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles