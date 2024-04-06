NHL analyst Craig Button locks in his pick for Norris Trophy and it's not Cale Makar

NHL analyst Craig Button made his stance clear on the Norris Trophy race, locking in his pick for the prestigious award, and it's not Cale Makar. In a repost of a tweet by Jeff Paterson, who has been covering the Vancouver Canucks for 25 years, Button asserted his choice for the top defenseman honor, firmly placing Quinn Hughes at the forefront.

"I’m a voter Jeff. #1 on my ballot will be Quinn Hughes. There is no doubt for me," Button declared, emphasizing his support for the young Vancouver Canucks defenseman.

Expand Tweet

The discussion surrounding the Norris Trophy has intensified as the season progresses, with Makar and Hughes often finding themselves at the center of the debate. ESPN's Award Watch highlighted the statistical comparison between the two standout defensemen, noting Makar's edge in goals, particularly on the power play:

"From ESPN Award watch: Makar has 19 goals. Hughes has 16. The difference is 3 power play goals. And that’s somehow enough to tip a best defenseman vote?"

Button's assessment diverges from the statistical comparison, as he believes that Cale Makar may not have outshined other contenders such as Roman Josi and Victor Hedman throughout the season.

"And as good as Makar is, I’m not sure he has been better than Josi & Hedman this season," Button remarked, underlining the competition in the race for the Norris Trophy.

Button's declaration adds another layer of intrigue to an already heated debate. With the regular season drawing to a close, analysts, fans and players eagerly await the announcement of the Norris Trophy winner, curious to see whose name will be engraved on the esteemed award this year.

Cale Makar's role and offensive strategy critiqued in Avalanche's 6-2 loss

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a disappointing 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, displaying a lackluster performance that left fans disheartened. Despite possessing star players like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Avalanche failed to assert dominance.

The Avalanche's tendency to prioritize perfect shots over simply shooting the puck frustrated fans, especially considering their strong record when recording 30 or more shots on goal. Against the Oilers, they managed only 23 shots, highlighting their reluctance to shoot.

In the loss, Cale Makar contributed an assist but ended with a minus-2 rating.

Despite the defeat, Cale Makar continues to provide consistent offensive production, registering five points in his last four games. As a top-pairing defenseman, he boasts impressive season stats, including 19 goals, 64 assists, 219 shots on goal, 134 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 72 games.

Defensive lapses and missed opportunities further compounded Colorado's defeat. Criticism was directed toward players like Cale Makar for passing up shooting chances.

Moving forward, fans hope for a renewed focus and determination from the Avalanche. Despite the setback in Edmonton, attention now turns to their upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, where the Avalanche aim to bounce back and regain their winning form.