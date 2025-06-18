NHL analyst crowns Panthers as 'modern-day dynasty,' takes subtle dig at Oilers' dependency on Connor McDavid

The Florida Panthers are a modern-day dynasty, according to TSN reporter Mark Masters' statement on the First Up podcast. He said any team that makes three straight Stanley Cup Finals and wins two deserves that title.

Masters compared Florida to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021.

"Yeah, modern-day dynasty just in the salary cap era," Masters said. [3:40 onwards] "I think a team that goes to three straight Cup Finals and wins? That’s something special. You’d feel the same way about the Tampa Bay Lightning. It just doesn’t happen a lot, right?

Florida defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup. Sam Reinhart scored four goals, leading the Panthers' offense, and their netminder, Sergei Bobrovsky, guarded well with 28 saves.

Masters said winning like this is hard under the NHL’s salary cap. He praised Florida’s roster for being deep and well-balanced.

"So I think that’s a fair descriptor in this current climate, for what they’re building and what they’ve built," Masters said. "And who knows where they go from here."

Masters pointed out something Matthew Tkachuk said after the game related to the Oilers' dependence on Connor McDavid.

"Matthew Tkachuk, I mean, he’s always so good, especially in these types of media sessions," Masters said. "I think he was talking to our buddy Chris Johnston, and he said something like—when the Panthers faced adversity, they looked at each other. But when the Oilers faced adversity, they kind of looked at McDavid to get it done.

"And that, you know, it really does feel like the Panthers are the best team—with a capital T—in (balanced) the NHL."

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk's comments on Connor McDavid

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He led all players with 15 goals in the postseason. The Panthers had six players with at least 20 points during the playoffs. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were leading the Oilers' offense, tied with 33 playoff points.

Tkachuk pointed to the Oilers' dependency on Connor McDavid after winning the Stanley Cup.

"Our team was a team," Tkachuk said. "When things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy. But our team, we do it collectively ... that's why we're lifting the Stanley Cup right now"

Florida never trailed in the final two games. They won with strong defense and smart teamwork, and they are the first team since the Lightning to win back-to-back Cups.

