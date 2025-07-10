The Edmonton Oilers acquired Hobey Baker Award-winning forward Isaac Howard via a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Howard will forgo his senior season at Michigan State to join the Oilers. According to reports, the opportunity to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was a key factor in his decision.

On SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, analyst Ryan Rishaug discussed whether Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl should have Howard on their line. He suggested that pairing Howard with McDavid and Zach Hyman could be ideal.

However, Rishaug acknowledged that Draisaitl also deserves a skilled winger like Howard and concluded that both options are viable.

"Yeah, Struds and I were already scrapping it out as to where he should go. I think, I mean, really, you can't go wrong either way. My gut instinct is next to Connor McDavid. He's fast. He's got a great shot. McDavid is so brilliant at putting the puck right into a player's wheelhouse and letting him absolutely rip it. He's just an amazing playmaker. So I think that is a great fit with Zach Hyman over on the other side," Rishaug said.

"Struddy's point is, hey, why can't Leon Draisaitl have nice things too, right? We saw Draisaitl with bottom-six forwards on his wing all year last year. Struddy is sort of saying, why not let him have the nice, fancy, shiny? That makes sense too. I don't think you can go wrong. Draisaitl is one of the best puck distributors in the league as well," he added.

Isaac Howard is excited to play alongside Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid

Isaac Howard is excited about the opportunity to play alongside Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid with the Edmonton Oilers.

He looks forward to learning from their unique talents and exceptional skills, eager to share the ice with two of the NHL’s elite playmakers.

"I can't wait to share the ice with Leon and Connor and pick their brains. They're both - They're different in their own ways, and they're so talented and so good."

Isaac Howard had a standout season with Michigan State University, accumulating 52 points through 26 goals. Now with the Oilers, the 21-year-old will aim to slot in as a top-six forward.

