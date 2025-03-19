Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews took up the captaincy before the 2024-25 NHL season started. John Tavares had to step down after five years to allow Matthews to take the Leafs' reigns.

Ad

In May 2024, the Maple Leaf's fans were disappointed after another first-round exit from the playoff, and that too after losing to their rivals Boston Bruins in Game 7. The Maple Leafs fired coach Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube to lead the team, but there was also dissatisfaction with Tavares' role as captain. Since Matthews has had a successful season scoring 69 goals, the organization felt it was the right time to make him the new captain.

Ad

Trending

Now, with 15 games left in Matthews' first season as the Maple Leafs captain, the team has a record of 40-24-3. It is sitting third in the Atlantic Division below Tampa Bay, although both have the same points.

On Wednesday, NHL insider Dave Feschuk discussed Matthews' stint as Leafs captain on the "1st Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo" podcast. Feschuk praised Matthews for stepping up for Leafs when the "season is on the line".

Ad

"Ultimately, (Matthews') leadership moments that truly matter come when the season is on the line ... There's a reason the Maple Leafs made Auston Matthews captain this offseason," Feschuk said. "They wanted more from him. Not just as a goal scorer, but as a leader. But until you actually lead a team somewhere, you can’t really be recognized for great leadership." (6:25)

Ad

The Leafs lost five out of seven games, including a hat-trick loss. They were again on the verge of losing another hat-trick game, but Matthews' two-goal performance and pep talk motivated the Leafs to win 6–2 against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

"There’s still a long way to go, but it’s a positive sign that the head coach and his teammates believe he’s doing a good job," Feschuk said about Matthews. "In the end, though, his leadership will be judged by where this team ends up when it matters most."

Ad

Auston Matthews struggles with production this season

Two months into his first season as the Maple Leafs captain, Auston Matthews' performance slowed down due to an injury. He had to miss nine games due to the injury and returned briefly before again missing six games. In that period, he also had to consult a doctor in Germany and had to fly there.

But, other players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander stepped up to maintain the Leafs' performance. However, since his return, Matthews has recovered a little and has 26 goals and 32 assists for 60 points in 52 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama