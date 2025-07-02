The Vancouver Canucks secured contract extensions for Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, and Thatcher Demko on July 1, locking in key pieces of their core.

Ad

Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with an AAV of $7.25 million. Garland was signed to a six-year, $36 million extension with an AAV of $6 million.

Meanwhile, Demko was inked to a three-year, $25.5 million extension with an AAV of $8.5 million, making him the third-highest-paid goaltender in the NHL. All three contracts begin in the 2026-27 season.

On Sportsnet 650, analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee shared their thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks’ decision to sign Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko, and Conor Garland to contracts totaling $112.25 million, with all deals beginning in the same season.

Ad

Trending

Bourne expressed that the Canucks seem trapped right now, unsure of their direction.

"I think that says a lot about what people think about his health. If he was halfway predicted to be healthy, he's a guy you'd want to lock up for six years, twice the term, at a pretty reasonable hit for a guy who I believe is one of the five or ten best goalies in the NHL," Bourne said.

Ad

"The Canucks seem trapped right now. They don't know what they are or what they want to be," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The extensions of key players ensure continuity for the Canucks. Brock Boeser and Conor Garland strengthen the forward group alongside Elias Pettersson. At the same time, Thatcher Demko, a Vezina-caliber goaltender when healthy, solidifies the goaltending position. These signings reflect a commitment to building around this core for playoff contention.

The Canucks failed to qualify for the playoffs this season after winning the Pacific Division title last term.

Vancouver Canucks GM shared his thoughts on Brock Boeser's contract extension

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin shared his thoughts after signing Brock Boeser to a seven-year extension.

Ad

Alvin praised Boeser as a leader and culture setter in the locker room, expressing confidence that he will continue to play a vital role for the team both on and off the ice moving forward.

"Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold," Allvin said via NHL. "He has scored some big goals for our hockey club and has established himself as a very dangerous offensive player.

Ad

"Brock is a leader and culture setter in our locker room, and we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team moving forward doing great work both on and off the ice."

Boeser accumulated 50 points through 25 goals and as many assists in 75 games last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama