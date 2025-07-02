The Vancouver Canucks secured contract extensions for Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, and Thatcher Demko on July 1, locking in key pieces of their core.
Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with an AAV of $7.25 million. Garland was signed to a six-year, $36 million extension with an AAV of $6 million.
Meanwhile, Demko was inked to a three-year, $25.5 million extension with an AAV of $8.5 million, making him the third-highest-paid goaltender in the NHL. All three contracts begin in the 2026-27 season.
On Sportsnet 650, analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee shared their thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks’ decision to sign Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko, and Conor Garland to contracts totaling $112.25 million, with all deals beginning in the same season.
Bourne expressed that the Canucks seem trapped right now, unsure of their direction.
"I think that says a lot about what people think about his health. If he was halfway predicted to be healthy, he's a guy you'd want to lock up for six years, twice the term, at a pretty reasonable hit for a guy who I believe is one of the five or ten best goalies in the NHL," Bourne said.
"The Canucks seem trapped right now. They don't know what they are or what they want to be," he added.
The extensions of key players ensure continuity for the Canucks. Brock Boeser and Conor Garland strengthen the forward group alongside Elias Pettersson. At the same time, Thatcher Demko, a Vezina-caliber goaltender when healthy, solidifies the goaltending position. These signings reflect a commitment to building around this core for playoff contention.
The Canucks failed to qualify for the playoffs this season after winning the Pacific Division title last term.
Vancouver Canucks GM shared his thoughts on Brock Boeser's contract extension
Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin shared his thoughts after signing Brock Boeser to a seven-year extension.
Alvin praised Boeser as a leader and culture setter in the locker room, expressing confidence that he will continue to play a vital role for the team both on and off the ice moving forward.
"Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold," Allvin said via NHL. "He has scored some big goals for our hockey club and has established himself as a very dangerous offensive player.
"Brock is a leader and culture setter in our locker room, and we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team moving forward doing great work both on and off the ice."
Boeser accumulated 50 points through 25 goals and as many assists in 75 games last season.
