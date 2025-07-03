NHL analyst disappointed in Oilers' free agency moves taking Connor McDavid's team a step backwards

The Edmonton Oilers came into the 2025 offseason needing to improve their roster, but instead, they lost several important players. After two straight Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers, it felt like they only needed small improvements to get them over the line. However, their free agency moves have left fans and analysts concerned.

On Wednesday, TSN analyst Marty Biron shared his thoughts on SC with Jay Onrait. Biron pointed to the Oilers’ lack of cap space:

“You’ve got about $175,000 under the cap right now and that is going to be a problem.” [1:55]

The Oilers lost Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson, Connor Brown and Evander Kane. Perry signed with the Kings, Arvidsson was traded to the Bruins, Brown joined the Devils and Kane was dealt to the Canucks. To fill the gaps, Edmonton brought in Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar. According to Biron, these additions don’t solve the team’s depth concerns.

“If you look at the depth, it has to come from young players—Matt Savoie, Noah Philip, Max Jones,” Biron said. “They did not address their goaltending. So yeah, there’s a lot of question marks.”

Biron questioned whether the offseason changes actually improved the roster:

“Is the Edmonton Oilers a better team now? They’re not.”

Despite the offseason changes, Edmonton’s core group remains intact. Up front, stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will continue to lead the offense. On the blue line, the team still leans on Bouchard, Nurse, and Ekholm. In net, the Oilers are sticking with the same duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

"I get that you signed Bouchard and you're probably working on the McDavid extension for the future, but what's that going to look like when your team is actually taking a step backwards as opposed to a step forward?," Biron asked.

Connor McDavid to evaluate Oilers' Stanley Cup-winning chances before signing an extension

After another disappointment in the Stanley Cup finals, Connor McDavid, who has played 10 seasons with Edmonton, talked about his contract extension. He said he feels no pressure to sign at this stage.

"(I'm going to) Take some time to regroup," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "Talk to my agent a little bit, and family - and make some decisions whenever that time comes. There's no rush."

McDavid said winning a Stanley Cup is his top goal, and if the Oilers have a good chance to win, signing long-term won't be a problem.

"It's the most important thing (winning the Stanley Cup)," McDavid shared. "If I feel that there's a... (chance to) win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem."

Connor McDavid pointed at free agency and said there's no deadline and no rush to decide. He is entering the final year of an eight-year, $100 million deal and is now eligible to sign an extension.

