NHL analyst ditches Auston Matthews for $92,000,000 Maple Leafs star as Toronto's total points leader player in 2025-26 regular season 

NHL analyst Dave Feschuk predicts William Nylander, not Auston Matthews, will lead the Maple Leafs in points during the 2025-26 season.

Speaking on TSN’s "FanDuel Overdrive", Feschuk was asked if Matthews would once again finish as Toronto’s top scorer. Instead, he backed Nylander, who’s entering the first year of his eight-year, $92 million contract, to take that title.

Feschuk explained that Matthews could be facing an adjustment year without longtime linemate Mitch Marner, who was traded to Vegas this summer. He also noted that Matthews’ health has been an issue, after missing 15 games last season with an undisclosed ailment that carried into the playoffs.

"I'm a no guy. I'm a no guy on that. I think, look, I think it's going to be an adjustment year for him. And you look at, not much has changed for William Nylander," Feschuk said (Timestamp- 0:31 onwards). "I mean, he's going to be playing with John Tavares. It's going to be kind of a status quo situation on that line.

“And when you look at it, Nylander had a hell of a year last year. Nylander had more points than Matthews last year," he added.

Matthews recorded 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games last season, while Nylander notched 45 goals and 84 points in 82 games. With Marner gone and Matthews potentially needing time to adjust, Feschuk believes Nylander is poised to emerge as the Maple Leafs' top point-getter in 2025-26.

Jason Strudwick on what would make Auston Matthews’ season a success

Former Edmonton Oilers player Jason Strudwick pointed out that losing Mitch Marner, a key piece of Toronto’s power play, will inevitably affect Auston Matthews’ production. He added that Matthews’ season will ultimately be judged by how many goals he scores.

“I think with Matthews, it's always going to be about the goal totals and I think he has to be north of 45 goals. That's what I look at...” Strudwick said (Timestamp- 1:21 onwards).

While assists will play a role, Strudwick's primary focus is on the goal totals, as he believes that is the key metric for evaluating Matthews' contribution to the team.

Feschuk agreed with Strudwick’s assessment while adding:

"Matthews is a guy that's averaged 52 goals, you know, pro-rated for 82-game seasons, which of course, you know, he has, you know, he didn't have last year, but um yeah, he's averaging 50."

How do you think Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

