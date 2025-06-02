NHL analyst ditches Golden Knights, Bruins to pick $1.25B franchise as ideal landing spot for Mitch Marner

NHL analyst James Mirtle has shifted his opinion on where Mitch Marner might sign in free agency. He no longer favors the Vegas Golden Knights or Boston Bruins.

Instead, he points to the Carolina Hurricanes, a franchise valued at $1.25 billion by Forbes, as the ideal landing spot for Marner. The Hurricanes rank No. 27 in Forbes’ NHL team valuations.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Mirtle explained that this year’s free agency class is "weak," making Marner the top target for many teams. Around 15 teams are reportedly interested in him based on their roster needs and salary cap space.

"No contending team will have a bigger need for a star offensive player and as much cap space as the Hurricanes," Mirtle wrote on Monday. "Marner turned down a trade to Carolina but that situation hasn’t dampened the Hurricanes’ interest."

Marner rejected a trade to Carolina earlier this season for personal reasons, but the team remains a strong contender to sign him.

The LA Kings also look like a good fit as they need help up front and have enough cap space. The Kings are looking to bolster their roster to improve their chances in the playoffs.

The Utah Mammoth unexpectedly made the list. They did not make the playoffs and are rebuilding; however, they have a lot of cap space and a young team. The Mammoth’s new owner, Ryan Smith, might convince Marner to take a chance there.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights will need to clear salary space, but they have a history of making big moves, so they could stay in the race.

Mirtle thinks Anaheim and Boston are less likely landing spots. The Ducks have a lot of cap space but have been rebuilding for a long time, while the Bruins have the cap space and strong players, but face rivalry issues with Toronto. Marner may not want to join a big rival.

The Chicago Blackhawks could offer a lot of money; however, they are still rebuilding and not close to contending in the playoffs. This might not fit Marner’s goals.

Other teams Mirtle mentioned include the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning could be a good spot, although salary cap problems might stop them. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks could also try because they have space and young players. Teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and others seem unlikely to sign Marner.

Mirtle said Marner looks ready to leave Toronto, but could return if no good offer comes. Not many teams can pay his expected $13 million salary, making his decision harder.

Mitch Marner’s exit could help Leafs plan for Connor McDavid and future

The Toronto Maple Leafs might trade Mitch Marner this summer to give them more salary cap space. The Athletic's Jonas Siegel said it could help them plan for next year.

“They need to think bigger — to next summer,” Siegel wrote on Thursday.

Connor McDavid might become a free agent in 2025 and Toronto should be ready if he is available. The Leafs could have around $44 million in cap space for 2026–27.

Siegel added that they should not spend big on mid-level players this summer.

“Marner’s desire to play elsewhere. leaves the Leafs with a massive chunk of money,” Siegel wrote.

He sees Marner’s potential exit as a chance for Toronto to reset and build for the long term.

