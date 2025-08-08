NHL analyst ditches Oilers' Evan Bouchard for $45,500,000 Capitals forward as a "far more likely" pick for Team Canada's 2026 Olympics

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the rosters for the upcoming hockey tournament at the Winter Olympic Games set to be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. While most of Team Canada is set, thanks to its successful run at the Four Nations Face Off in February, there are likely to be a few changes.

According to NHL analyst Michael DiStefano on Overdrive's broadcast, Evan Bouchard is the top name that is certain to be included on the list. However, his fellow analyst Aaron Korolnek feels that it is a far-fetched opinion.

According to Korolnek, Bouchard's presence is of no use because Cale Makar, one of Canada's best defensemen, will take over power play duties, and with the first two defensive lines set, the Oilers' star will be relegated to the third line. Instead, Korolnek believes Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson is a better option.

"You're talking about Bouchard's offensive prowess," Korolnek said. "Where is he playing on the power play? He's not because they already have the best defenseman in the National Hockey League being the power play quarterback in Cale Makar. So Evan Bouchard, you're going to stick him on PP2, play him on the third pair, 13 minutes a night.

"And also, omitting Tom Wilson from your top five is a joke. Tom Wilson will definitely, Tom Wilson is far more likely to be on Canada's Olympic team than Evan Bouchard."

[7:45 onwards]

Wilson scored 65 points last season for the Capitals with 18:44 minutes on ice and earned a +20 rating. He is signed to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract. However, Bouchard's 67 points outscored him last season.

Michael DiStefano names his top five that could make the cut for Winter Olympics

Alongside Evan Bouchard, Michael DiStefano named four others who weren't given a nod during the Four Nations Face-Off. This included his teammate, Zach Hyman, San Jose Sharks youngster Macklin Celebrini, St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas and Wilson's Capitals teammate, Robert Thompson.

"I think Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman, Macklin Celebrini, Robert Thomas, and Logan Thompson," the analyst said (9:20). "Okay. I think they have a strong chance to to make the Olympic roster after being snubs at the Four Nations."

The NHL will have its top players participating in the Winter Olympics. Canada has won the most medals (16), with nine of them gold.

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

