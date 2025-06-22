NHL analyst doesn’t mince his words in blunt reaction to Mitch Marner's ignorance towards Maple Leafs 'on the way out'

Mitch Marner had a great 2024–25 season individually, but the same could not be said for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team once again lost in the second round of the playoffs, in what was Marner's last year of contract. Now, he will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Marner is drawing interest from several teams as he finished the season with a career high of 102 points, ranking fifth in the league. His 75 assists were the third most in the NHL. He also played strong defense, ending with a +18 rating. Marner stayed consistent all year and was a big part of Toronto’s offense.

But for now, his future with the team is unclear. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Marner may start meeting with teams soon. These meetings might happen online at first. He could also visit a few teams in person before making a final choice.

Friedman also said Toronto was offered a meeting, but Marner's camp is not interested in it anymore.

"Toronto was offered a meeting, but I’m not sure they’d feel the need to go through with it." Friedman wrote in his Friday column on Sportsnet.

NHL analyst Nick Alberga didn’t like how Marner is handling things. He shared his thoughts in a tweet on Saturday.

"Not enough people are talking about this," Alberga wrote. "Absolutely embarrassing stuff. 10 years with an organization & city that gave you everything, & this is how you're going to treat them on the way out. Treated like gods here."

Mitch Marner is from Markham, Ontario, and over his nine seasons, he’s scored 741 points in 657 games. He’s had many strong seasons (scoring close to 100 points) and was considered part of the team’s core.

Toronto has won just two playoff series during Marner's tenure. General manager Brad Treliving said the team's "DNA" must change and confirmed plans are underway for the 2025–26 season.

Marner has failed to perform in high-pressure playoff games, so the Leafs were expected to part ways with Marner and build a strong team.

Mitch Marner's obscure exit interview comments about his Maple Leafs future

After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit, Mitch Marner was asked if he wanted to stay, but he did not comment. He only mentioned that he has always loved being in Toronto.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner told reporters in May. "I loved being here. … I've been so grateful."

This obscure statement was the root cause of the rumors that followed about Marner's free agency move.

Marner has every right to look at his options, but the way it’s being done is drawing criticism. If he leaves without a clear goodbye, it may hurt how people remember him.

