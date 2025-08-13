Free agent forward Jack Roslovic may not be the best fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL Nick Alberga believes.

In a recent episode of Leafs Morning Take published on August 13, Alberga and co-host Zack Phillips questioned how effective Roslovic could be for the Maple Leafs. In particular, Alberga doubted Jack Roslovic’s fit in the club’s top line.

He stated:

“I already see a scenario where they sign this guy and two weeks in or like, sh** doesn't fit with Knies, Matthews. What now for Jack Roslovic, quite honestly, good player, but this has been the story of his career.”

Alberga further questioned why Roslovic remains unsigned. He wondered why the Carolina Hurricanes, his team from last season, wouldn’t have made a greater effort to sign him this summer.

That situation led Phillips to double down on the question marks surrounding Jack Roslovic’s fit in Toronto.

Phillips declared:

“There's actually probably more likelihood that it doesn't work than that. It's like the expectation would be okay. He's a guy who can fit into maybe your second likely your third line, and then on the positive side, on the bright side, on the most optimistic outcome, he is an impact player.”

Check out the comments here:

The Leafs Nation @TLNdc NHL analyst drops bold take on Jack Roslovic, casts serious doubt over Maple Leafs' interest

Phillips’ comments underscore how Roslovic would be seen as a bottom-six role player as opposed to a top-six winger who could score goals and play an impactful role on both sides of the puck.

It remains to be seen whether the Maple Leafs sign Roslovic as time continues to dwindle before the opening of training camp this fall.

Jack Roslovic’s connection to Auston Matthews has fueled speculation with Maple Leafs

Roslovic scored 22 goals for the Carolina Hurricanes last season - Source: Imagn

Jack Roslovic’s name has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs due to his connection to team captain Auston Matthews. In particular, insider Elliotte Friedman connected the dots between Roslovic and Toronto in the season finale of his 32 Thoughts Podcast back in early July.

Friedman stated, as quoted by Sportsnet:

“It makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews. They played together at the U.S. national development team, so I could see this connection. Roslovic is also a right-hand shot. You know he is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. Matthews obviously knows him. I’m curious to see if that happens.”

The thoughts underscored the possibility that the familiarity between Roslovic and Matthews could lead to a contract opportunity for the 28-year-old in Toronto. Friedman’s comments spurred speculation that the Maple Leafs could target Roslovic to take Mitch Marner’s spot on the Maple Leafs’ top line.

Toronto is not the only team Roslovic has been linked to this summer. Another club reportedly interested in Roslovic is the Vancouver Canucks. But as it stands, Roslovic remains unsigned.

