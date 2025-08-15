NHL analyst drops bold take on Lane Hutson's future with Canadiens, bluntly labels $92,000,000 superstar's deal a 'mistake'

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson's name is among the contract talks this summer. He won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. Hutson’s performance has made him a candidate for a major long-term deal.Speaking on &quot;The Sick&quot; podcast, NHL insider Stu Cowan gave his opinion on Hutson’s contract. Cowan said an eight-year deal at $8-9 million is reasonable for a 21-year-old rookie.&quot;If you're offering him eight years at $8 million or $9 million,&quot; Cowan said. &quot;I don't think you're insulting the kid, right? I don't think - that's a lot of money for a kid with one season in the NHL, 21 years old, size worries or concerns. I don't think you're insulting them at any point in that time.&quot;Cowan said if the Canadiens wait to sign Hutson, his contract could cost more later. He added that if Hutson plays as well in 2025-26 as last season, the team might offer over $10 million by midseason. Cowan said it is not clear if Hutson is asking for $10 million now, but noted that delaying the deal could raise the contract’s cost.&quot;For me, right now, I look at Cale Makar, okay,&quot; Cowan said. &quot;I know the salary Cap's going up. I know it's changing, and guys are going to be getting more money. But four years ago (Makar signed in July 2021), he signed a six-year contract with $9 million at 23 years old, Lane Hutson's 21.&quot;Host Tony Marinaro put forth his argument by mentioning Erik Karlsson’s $11.5 million AAV deal worth $92,000,000 and Seth Jones' $9.5 million AAV contract. But Cowan called Karlsson's agreement a mistake.&quot;Yeah, that is a mistake,&quot; Cowan said.Cowan added that Habs general manager Kent Hughes won't rush to finalize the deal. He said both the player and management need time to negotiate carefully.&quot;I don't see any reason for them to rush into this right now,&quot; Cowan said. &quot;Lane Hutson, is he going to be offended that they didn't give him a contract early? Well, there's two sides. ...You're offering them, whatever offer is on the table. Now, I imagine there must be one.Cowan highlighted risks for Hutson as well. If he waits to sign and gets injured, he could lose money.&quot;I'm sure at the end of the day the Canadians are going to sign Lane Hutson,&quot; Cowan said.Stu Cowan said the Canadiens will likely sign Lane Hutson eventually. But he said they do not need to offer an eight-year deal right away.Serge Savard praised Lane Hutson after his Calder Trophy seasonLane Hutson has impressed everyone in his rookie season. Hutson scored six goals and 60 assists for 66 points in 82 games. He led all rookie defensemen in points and time on ice. His 60 assists tied Larry Murphy for the most in League history by a rookie defenseman.Speaking about Hutson, former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Serge Savard said:&quot;Time will tell (about Hutson), but he's probably the most talented player the (Montreal) Canadiens have had since Guy Lafleur.&quot;However, despite Hutson’s individual success, the Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Montreal lost 4-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 5. Young defensemen, including Hutson, struggled with physical play and turnovers. The team lacked depth scoring, and goalie injuries contributed to the early exit.