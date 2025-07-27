NHL analyst drops hot take about Canadiens 2025-26 season following Noah Dobson, Ivan Demidov move

The Montreal Canadiens made it to the playoffs last season after rebuilding for three years. The team now has the right players to become perennial postseason contenders.

NHL analyst Matt Larkin believes it could take another big step in 2025-26.

“The Habs were already a playoff team last year, and I think they can keep getting better," Larkin said on Wednesday, via "Daily Faceoff LIVE."

He also called the team "Canada’s second-best shot" at a Stanley Cup next season.

A big reason for that optimism is a full campaign from Ivan Demidov. The Canadiens drafted him at No. 5 in 2024. He played two regular season games and recorded one goal and one assist, adding two assists in five playoff games.

Although Demidov's postseason rating was -5, he showed strong puck skills and good speed. He played 14 minutes per game and handled pressure well for a rookie.

Larkin pointed out Demidov’s upside.

“You’re getting a full season of Ivan Demidov, who is probably the No. 2 prospect in the world,” Larkin said.

Demidov's development will help Montreal generate more scoring beyond its top line, something it lacked during its first-round playoff loss to Washington.

Another key move was the addition of Noah Dobson from the Islanders. He brings six seasons of NHL experience and is known for his puck-moving skills. Dobson has played 388 games and has 231 career points, with his best campaign in 2023-24 with 70 points.

Last season, he recorded 39 points in 71 games but struggled with a -16 rating. However, he remains a trusted defenseman who plays over 20 minutes a game and helps on the power play.

“You traded for Noah Dobson, you have a new defenseman for your top pair,” Larkin said.

His experience would support a young group that includes Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle, who both made their playoff debuts last season.

Looking ahead, the Canadiens have a mix of young talent and improving depth. Demidov is expected to take a bigger role, and Dobson strengthens the blue line.

“I like them as a breakout team. I could see them being a 100-point team this year,” Larkin said.

Canadiens D-man Ivan Demidov is eager to adjust to NHL

Montreal’s 2025 playoff run ended in the first round, but it showed signs of growth. It kept most games close and had chances to tie the series. Injuries and lack of depth scoring hurt its chances; however, its core is getting stronger, and the team looks more competitive.

Ivan Demidov surprised many in April by confirming his move to the Canadiens earlier than expected.

"My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of,” Demidov said, via RG Media.

Demidov's early arrival gave Montreal extra help during its playoff push. It will be intresting to see how he develops next season.

