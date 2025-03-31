NHL analyst drops hot take on Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster compared to Florida Panthers & $1.8 billion franchise

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on securing a playoff spot for the ninth consecutive season in 2024-25.

Ad

With a 45-25-4 record and 94 points, the Maple Leafs maintain sole possession of the Atlantic Division lead. The Tampa Bay Lightning (worth $1.8 billion per Forbes) and Florida Panthers are tied for the second seed with 91 points, both just three behind Toronto with one game in hand.

Whichever of the three heavyweights wins the division title not only gets home ice throughout the first two rounds but more importantly, avoids facing one another in the first round.

Ad

Trending

Former NHLer and now TSN hockey analyst Martin Biron was asked whether he believes Toronto is, in fact, the best team in the Atlantic during That's Hockey.

"Look, the record shows that they are. But I look at Matthews and the way Marner is playing, and Nylander, you know, 42 goals, second in goals in the National Hockey League. I'm looking at their roster, and I say it's better than Tampa, and it's better than Florida's. Now, let's also understand that when the playoffs start, the Florida Panthers may have Matthew Tkachuk, and they will get Aaron Ekblad to return at some point. So that is going to boost the Florida Panthers," Biron said.

Ad

"But when I look at the roster construction, I even look at the back end of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and I say they have a really good group of defensemen that they can be deemed the best team in the Atlantic right now. When it gets to the playoffs, it's different, because obviously Florida and Tampa, they have that pedigree."

Ad

He finished:

"But if you ask me what is the best roster right now, I'm seeing the Toronto Maple Leafs start the best roster, and they will finish first in the Atlantic."

Ad

The Maple Leafs currently have four players among the top 35 in league point scoring, with Mitch Marner (91 points), William Nylander (79 points), John Tavares (69 points), and Auston Matthews (68 points) all producing at elite rates.

The Maple Leafs had a successful California road trip

The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up five of a possible six points, going 2-0-1 in their three-game road trip to California.

Ad

After a 6-5 shootout loss in San Jose, Toronto earned a 3-1 comeback win in LA and followed that up with a 3-2 win in Anaheim on the second night of a back-to-back.

Their success on the trip has them in pole position in the extremely tight race for the top seed in the Atlantic division.

The Leafs return to action on Wednesday night for a massive game against the rival Florida Panthers. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama