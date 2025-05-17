NHL analyst drops iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reference to highlight Maple Leafs' 'cursey' playoff run despite Game 6 comeback

The Toronto Maple Leafs rose from the dead on Friday night.

Their fanbase and the hockey world had counted them out following Wednesday's 6-1 Game 5 dismantling courtesy of the Florida Panthers. Game 6 on Friday night in Sunrise felt like it could be the end of an era for this Maple Leafs team.

But of course, they came back with their best effort of the season. Backstopped by Joseph Woll, and with Captain Auston Matthews finally breaking through to score the game-winning goal, Toronto shut out Florida 2-0 in Game 6 to force a Game 7 back home on Sunday night.

While Leafs Nation is thrilled with the effort and win, the scars of the past remain heading into another Game 7. Sportsnet analyst JD Bunkis shared that sentiment, making a funny reference during "Leafs Talk" on Friday night. Sportsnet 590 The Fan shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"I've watched this team be garbage for the vast--no, I shouldn't say the vast majority of my life, because they had good teams when I was in high school for a while, junior high, and yeah. So it was like, it's been a lot of bad, and as much as I will crush these guys into tiny little pieces if they come up short in this game. And I do, I think that they deserve the criticism. Like, as much as you're in this series, to me, it's like you did play Games 4 and you did play Games 5, and they all count the same, and like, this could have been a close-out game for you," Bunkis said.

"This should have been a close-out game for you, realistically. If you go up 3-1, you get a split, or you can just go up 3-2 and grab a home win in front of your home fans. The fact that you have to torture people with this will they, won't they? Right? They're the Ross and Rachel of are they gonna do it? Are they? Are they gonna show up? Will they care to put in an effort tonight? What? What are we getting from them? It's so frustrating, but I've seen this version of them, so how could I not at least allow myself to believe I don't think that's like Cursey or Jinxy," Bunkis added.

It will be a pressure cooker of an atmosphere for the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night, but that's what the Stanley Cup Playoffs are all about.

The Maple Leafs are slight underdogs heading into Game 7

Despite having home ice advantage and momentum coming off a Game 6 win, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still the underdogs for Game 7.

According to Odds Shark, Florida is a -130 favorite on the road, while Toronto is a +110 underdog at home. The oddsmakers are likely leaning on the Panthers' championship pedigree and success in do-or-die situations.

Florida won a road Game 7 in Boston back in 2023 and, most recently, a home Game 7 over the Edmonton Oilers to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

It all comes down to one game between the Maple Leafs and Panthers on Sunday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

