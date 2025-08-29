NHL analyst entertains blockbuster Canadiens mock trade for young 2C in exchange for Jacob Fowler

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:30 GMT
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 - Source: Getty
NHL analyst discussed Montreal Canadiens goaltender prospect Jacob Fowler (image credit: getty)

NHL analyst Brian Wilde talked about Montreal Canadiens goaltender prospect Jacob Fowler. During Thursday's episode of his pocast, Tony Marinaro was asked if the team should trade Fowler for a young second-line center. The question originally asked by a fan was based on Sam Montembeault playing like a top 10 goalie and Fowler shining in the AHL.

Wilde answered "yes," saying goalies often have unpredictable value in trades. He added that strong goalies could be inconsistent.

"Yes," Wilde said, via "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro." "The market value in a goaltender is it's it fluctuates, and nobody has any idea from game to game, unless you're Patrick Roy, what you're getting.
"You can have a guy one year - you look at Bobrovsky in one year he's the best ever. The next year you're worried that his career is finished. Then he goes back to the best ever from from day to day. You do not know what you're getting from a in a goalie."
Wilde explained that teams expect strong returns for goalies, but trades often bring less, and goalie value in the market is low.

"You think Jake Allen is going to be worth a really hot pick, and he ends up being a third-rounder," Wilde said. "It's just the value of these guys. I'm sorry. It's low. It's low in the market."
He noted that many thought Cayden Primeau would be a star; however, Wilde believes Fowler is better and with more upside.

"I think Fowler is better than Primeau and has an opportunity to be better and very, very good," Wilde said.

Wilde highlighted that goalies are difficult to predict. He pointed to champions like Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights) and Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers). All three helped their teams win or go deep in the playoffs, but were not viewed as top goalies before their runs.

Wilde does not rate goalies highly in trades, and singled out proven second-line center Sam Bennett as a player who holds more value.

"I just don't value them in terms of their predictability," Wilde said. "So if you can get a solid, bona fide, going to win games for you, Sam Bennett, type of second line center, you take them (trading Fowler)."
Wilde also said trading Fowler for a reliable second-line center could help Montreal more.

Jacob Fowler talked about joining the Canadiens

Montreal signed Jacob Fowler in April to a three-year entry-level contract starting in 2025-26. He also inked a one-year AHL contract for the rest of the 2024-25 season. Fowler posted excellent numbers at Boston College with a 25-7-2 record, recording a .940 save percentage and a 1.63 goals-against average in 35 games.

Fowler mentioned that he was a fan of Canadiens.

“It’s not really a secret, I’ve grown up a Habs fan, with a lot of family being up here," Fowler said in April. "It’s kind of a blessing. You wanna play where hockey means the most and I wouldn’t want it any different.”
Fowler also played for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Championship, helping the team win the gold medal.

The Canadiens drafted him at No. 69 in 2023. Fowler is showing potential to grow into a starting goalie in the NHL, and the decision would depend on Montreal’s long-term needs.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
bell-icon Manage notifications