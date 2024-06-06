The 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers is set to feature a renewal of the heated rivalry between Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk.

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes on Thursday discussed this storyline on the OverDrive Podcast, expecting fireworks when the two old foes clash with hockey's ultimate prize on the line.

"Remember his (Tkachuk's) history with Draisaitl, I had forgotten about that, and I was reminded of it earlier. They used to have some wars and battles back in the day, and I guarantee you Tkachuk is thinking give me 29, and I don't think Draisaitl is going to run from it." Hayes said.

"Draisaitl is a tough customer himself and he wants that cup as much as Tkachuk does. But I guarantee you Tkachuk would be looking for him early and often, and I'm curious to see how that battle plays out."

Draisaitl and Tkachuk have had their differences over the years. Their apparent dislike for each other was clear in January 2020 when Draisaitl said:

"Would probably get off the ice" if forced to play 3-on-3 with Tkachuk at the All-Star Game.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final faceoff goes Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Leon Draisaitl on playing physical game with Panthers

Leon Draisaitl acknowledged the Panthers' physical play but said that his team will not be intimidated.

"We can be a physical team, too," Draisaitl said Wednesday. "We like to play with the puck, but we're certainly not intimidated by physicality."

"We’ve handled it well in the Vancouver series (Second Round), handled it well in the L.A. series (first round). Dallas was a little bit different. But we’re a good enough team, we’ve got enough guys to know how to play that type of way as well." Leon Draisaitl added.

The Florida Panthers are ranked second in penalty minutes in both the regular season and the postseason. Connor McDavid also expects physical game from the Panthers.

"I would expect scrums and stuff like that," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "It's the finals. I would expect physicality no matter who we're playing," McDavid said.

McDavid also pointed out that Edmonton is one of the older, more experienced teams in the league.