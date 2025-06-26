NHL analyst explains why Evander Kane's unpredictability factor could make Canucks' gamble pay off

With one year left of his contract, the Edmonton Oilers traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2025 fourth-round pick on Tuesday. Oilers analyst Bob Stauffer spoke about the trade on Wednesday's episode of the "Donnie and Dhali" podcast.

"You talk about the numbers Brock Boeser played the net front in the Vancouver Canucks power play, right? Right-handed shot. And in the Oilers' case, Kane was not on the first power play unit when he was in the lineup." Stauffer said (Timestamp: 11:38).

"And that first power-play unit, until this year, dominated the NHL over the last five seasons. So he didn't get the benefit. ... So all five of those guys in the power play are in the top 10 of playoff scorers over that four-year run. Evander is the next highest scoring player, and he wasn't on the first unit."

Stauffer believes the Canucks will give Kane more power-play time. He mentioned Brock Boeser played that role last season, but he may be traded. Kane could fill that spot and benefit from better scoring chances.

Stauffer also said Kane had 22 goals in 43 games in 2021–22. That pace could have reached 40 goals in a full season.

"I do think Boeser is going to have a lot of interest out there," Stauffer said. "That's a given. Boeser's probably going to make north of 5.1225, which is a cap hit on Evander. But I would have to think the Canucks are going to use Kane on the power play. ... He was a very productive player five-on-five."

Kane is also known for his physical play and intensity. Stauffer added that Kane would need a creative center to play with.

"Now, he's not necessarily a play driver, okay? He needs a creative centerman to help him out," Stauffer said. "Last time I checked, you guys have one there. So, you know, and he'll keep teams honest when he's on the ice. And he is a little bit unpredictable, and that gets the attention of other players."

Evander Kane missed the regular season due to injuries but returned for the playoffs. He had 12 points in 21 playoff games. Edmonton reached the finals but lost to Florida.

Vancouver Canucks GM talked about Evander Kane

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said Evander Kane brings size and toughness. He praised Kane for winning puck battles and scoring in tough areas.

“Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group,” Allvin said, according to NHL.com. “... We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver,"

Kane will be a free agent after the 2025-26 season.

