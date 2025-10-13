NHL analyst floats Adrian Kempe signing with Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid after superstar's team-friendly extension

NHL analyst Jeff Marek discussed the possibility of LA Kings forward Adrian Kempe signing with the Edmonton Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid after his two-year, $25 million friendly extension.Kempe is in the final year of a four-year contract with the Kings, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. Extension talks began in the summer, but the two sides remain pretty far apart despite Kempe’s desire to stay in Los Angeles with his family. On the Daily Faceoff podcast, Marek said:&quot;If you're Adrian Kempe, one of the, one of the only players that could keep up with Conor McDavid. How do you not look at this and say, you know, the market is shrinking. Everybody's going to have money, including the Edmonton Oilers.&quot;He added:&quot;Now I want to win the Stanley Cup if things go south for the LA Kings. If you're Kempe, I'm sure the Kings would love to resign him ASAP, but if you're Kempe what's the hurry? You might be the only guy that anyone has the ability to pay big money for. Like the big money, Connor McDavid left on the table. Who’s going to take it is it Adrian Kempe?”With the NHL salary cap rising, providing teams with more financial flexibility, the possibility of Kempe signing with the Edmonton Oilers cannot be ruled out if contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Kings fall through.&quot;This one stings for sure&quot; - Adrian Kempe makes his thoughts clear after defeat to JetsAdrian Kempe had a strong performance in the LA Kings' 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. He recorded a goal and an assist in the matchup.After the game, Kempe described the loss as particularly painful for the team:&quot;The second period I thought we took a step in the right direction,&quot; Kempe said via NHL. &quot;I thought we were the better team in the second period. In the third period, a little back-and-forth. We still did some good things but overall, I think a pretty even game. It usually is how it goes in here (Winnipeg). A one-goal difference is always tough. … This one stings, for sure.&quot;Kempe has amassed three points through a goal and two assists this season.