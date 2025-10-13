  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • NHL analyst floats Adrian Kempe signing with Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid after superstar's team-friendly extension

NHL analyst floats Adrian Kempe signing with Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid after superstar's team-friendly extension

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 05:47 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst floats Adrian Kempe signing with Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid after superstar's team-friendly extension - Source: Imagn

NHL analyst Jeff Marek discussed the possibility of LA Kings forward Adrian Kempe signing with the Edmonton Oilers to play alongside Connor McDavid after his two-year, $25 million friendly extension.

Ad

Kempe is in the final year of a four-year contract with the Kings, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. Extension talks began in the summer, but the two sides remain pretty far apart despite Kempe’s desire to stay in Los Angeles with his family.

On the Daily Faceoff podcast, Marek said:

"If you're Adrian Kempe, one of the, one of the only players that could keep up with Conor McDavid. How do you not look at this and say, you know, the market is shrinking. Everybody's going to have money, including the Edmonton Oilers."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"Now I want to win the Stanley Cup if things go south for the LA Kings. If you're Kempe, I'm sure the Kings would love to resign him ASAP, but if you're Kempe what's the hurry? You might be the only guy that anyone has the ability to pay big money for. Like the big money, Connor McDavid left on the table. Who’s going to take it is it Adrian Kempe?”
Ad
Ad

With the NHL salary cap rising, providing teams with more financial flexibility, the possibility of Kempe signing with the Edmonton Oilers cannot be ruled out if contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Kings fall through.

"This one stings for sure" - Adrian Kempe makes his thoughts clear after defeat to Jets

Adrian Kempe had a strong performance in the LA Kings' 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. He recorded a goal and an assist in the matchup.

Ad

After the game, Kempe described the loss as particularly painful for the team:

"The second period I thought we took a step in the right direction," Kempe said via NHL. "I thought we were the better team in the second period. In the third period, a little back-and-forth. We still did some good things but overall, I think a pretty even game. It usually is how it goes in here (Winnipeg). A one-goal difference is always tough. … This one stings, for sure."

Kempe has amassed three points through a goal and two assists this season.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications