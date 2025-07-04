NHL analyst floats bold two-year extension idea for Connor McDavid to test Oilers' Stanley Cup urgency 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is eligible to sign a new contract as he enters the last year of his eight-year, $100 million deal. The 28-year-old has helped his team reach two straight Stanley Cup Finals in the past two seasons, scoring at least 100 points each in both seasons and 30+ points every year in the playoffs.

Even though the Oilers lost both times to the Florida Panthers, McDavid is likely to get a hefty deal because of his market valuation at the moment. However, NHL analyst Mike Johnson shared an interesting idea on Thursday's episode of TSN’s OverDrive.

He suggested that McDavid should sign a short, two-year extension worth $32 million instead of a seven-year deal. Johnson admitted that bigger deals usually come with more security. But he doesn't believe that McDavid should be looking for that kind of security at the moment.

The Oilers star is at the top of his game and at the prime of his career. The only way he can see a decline in the next few years is through a major injury.

On the other hand, a shorter deal lends him leverage on the management. That way he can put pressure on the front office to build championship rosters every year to prevent him from walking away, pretty much the formula NBA players follow.

"If I'm Connor McDavid and you want to go down that road (short term contract)...it makes a lot of sense — because the money's there," Johnson said. (2 mins onwards) "There's not as much risk, other than catastrophic injury, for him to not be the best player in two years. ... He's going to be, no matter what. (Leon) Draisaitl is going to be there."

According to Johnson, McDavid has nothing to prove because he performs at a high level every year and remains the league’s top player.

"If I'm his representative, could you walk in and say, 'All right, we'll give you an extension — two years, $32 million?' That's what you get," Johnson said. "... He produces every year."

This would keep the Oilers under pressure to build a team that can win the Stanley Cup in the next few years.

"That is your job as management — to put together a team that is capable of winning a Stanley Cup and has all the pieces," Johnson added.

Johnson believes the Oilers should build a strong team without asking Connor McDavid to take a pay cut, and the management’s job is to make that happen.

Oilers GM and Connor McDavid's comments on contract extension

Speaking on June 28, Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman clarified his position. He said that the Oilers are ready to talk whenever Connor McDavid is ready. So far, there have been no contract talks, and the discussions have only focused on team improvement.

“We’re very eager to do that whenever they’re ready,” Bowman said via NHL.com. “I think Connor has earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it...”

At the end of the season, McDavid said that he needed time to talk with his agent and family. He also said winning is a top priority when it comes to his next contract.

“Winning would be at the top of the list... the most important thing,” McDavid saidivia Sportsnet. "If I feel that there's a good window to win here — over and over — then signing is no problem.”

In the free agency, players like Evander Kane and Corey Perry have left the team. The Oilers are also sticking to the same goaltending tandem (Skinner and Pickard).

So, Johnson’s idea could give the Oilers two more years to show they can win. If they succeed, McDavid will stay longer. Otherwise, he would have the option to move on.

