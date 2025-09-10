NHL analyst floats Canucks' Quinn Hughes pulling older brother card to sway Devils' Luke & Jack Hughes to Vancouver

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes speculated about the possibility of Canucks' captain Quinn Hughes using his position as the older brother to try and convince his younger siblings, Luke and Jack Hughes, to join him in Vancouver.Hayes explained that Jack had recently admitted he wants to play with Quinn someday, but added that he doesn’t see it happening in Vancouver.“That's the issue, if you're in Vancouver, these are Americans, the two brothers are in New Jersey. Now, Quinn's the oldest and he is the captain. You'd think he would have sway.&quot; Hayes said on TSN's FanDuel Overdrive.Addressing co-hosts Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan, Hayes questioned whether an older brother's influence could sway the situation.&quot;You both had older brothers, right? If your older brother said you're coming here...&quot; he asked.Hayes implied that Quinn's status as the eldest sibling could give him leverage in convincing Luke and Jack to join him in Vancouver.O'Neill, however, quickly dismissed the idea, stating that the &quot;simplicity&quot; of the situation lies in the fact that the younger Hughes brothers are signed to long-term deals with the Devils, while Quinn has two years remaining on his contract with the Canucks.&quot;It's not that hard which guys is going to make the transaction,&quot; O'Neill said.Despite Hayes' attempts to present a contrarian view, he acknowledged the practical realities of the situation.&quot;I'm just saying, you would think the oldest brother would say, wait a minute, I'm the oldest, I've been here first. I'm the captain, this is my market, this my town, we want to play together, you guys get to find a way to get up here...&quot; Hayes said.Still, Hayes said that the more realistic outcome is Quinn Hughes signing in New Jersey in two years, which seems like the simplest path.Jack Hughes on playing with his older brother Quinn HughesJack Hughes didn’t hold back when asked about the possibility of teaming up with his older brother, Quinn Hughes. Speaking at the NHL’s player media tour in Vegas, the New Jersey Devils star said:&quot;I'm not afraid to say it… I would love for Quinn to, you know, eventually I'd love to play with him, and whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn.&quot;As the Hughes brothers' futures continue to be a topic of discussion, it’s still unknown if they’ll ever play together in the NHL.