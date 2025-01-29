Mikko Rantanen has only been a Carolina Hurricane for a few days. Yet, that hasn't stopped analysts in the hockey world from speculating about his future. The 28-year-old, who was just traded to the Canes from Colorado is a pending unrestricted free agent.

The deal with the Hurricanes came with no extension, similar to last year's situation with Jake Guentzel. A report emerged on Tuesday that Rantanen could be headed to the Edmonton Oilers this offseason. Analyst Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation picked up on that idea and broke down all that would have to happen to make it work.

"How could the Oilers afford a potentially, let's call it a $13 million Mikko Rantanen," Yaremchuk said. "So, right now, as it stands, the Oilers are projected to have $11.6 million in cap space. Let's say the cap goes all the way up to $97 million, because it's probably the only way this whole thing even works. So you go from $11.6 all the way up to $20.6 million."

The analyst then pointed out two players that the Oilers had to trade to create enough room for Rantanen.

"You then get rid of Evander Kane, you find someone to take him," Yaremchuk said. "He waves and he goes to Anaheim or some s**t, I don't care. And also in this scenario, you got to get rid of Viktor Arvidsson if you're signing Mikko Rantanen. So now you're up to $29.725 million."

Evander Kane, who is currently injured, is in the third season of a four-year, $20,500,000 contract. Viktor Arvidsson is in the first season of a two-year, $8,000,000 contract signed this past offseason. The thought of Edmonton being able to afford Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Mikko Rantanen is extraordinary, though crazier things have happened.

Mikko Rantanen records his first point as a Carolina Hurricane

After a point-less debut, Mikko Rantanen put his name on the scoresheet in his second game as a Carolina Hurricane. Rantanen set up Andrei Svechnikov during the Canes' 4-0 win over rivals, New York Rangers, on Tuesday night.

The superstar winger is now up to 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 51 games during the 2024-25 season. He's on pace for 105 points, which would be his third consecutive campaign surpassing the 100-point mark.

Rantanen's first home game as a Hurricane comes on Thursday night when the Canes host the lowly Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Lenovo Center.

