NHL analyst Frank Corrado makes his thoughts clear on Mitch Marner's performances for Maple Leafs post 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL analyst Frank Corrado shared his thoughts on Mitch Marner’s performance for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. He scored the power-play goal in the third period and the game-winner in overtime.

Ad

Speaking on the "1st Up" podcast on Wednesday, Corrado discussed Marner’s impact after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"It's obviously great for Mitch Marner," Corrado said. "It's great for the make believe that if he continues to build this, you know, I don't want to say confidence, because Mitch is such a confident player during the regular season."

Corrado mentioned that Marner always performs well in the regular season. However, in the playoffs, he struggles to deliver in key moments.

Ad

Trending

"And you know, Marner has a night last night where he gets the power play goal, gets the overtime winner, looks like he's got a lot of command in his game with the puck," Corrado said. "And you're watching the play, you know, like that guy is playing a different game than some of the other players.... (but missing in) playoffs, and the fact that he does it in Boston."

Ad

Mitch Marner has scored 18 goals and 55 assists this season. 25 of his 73 points have come on the power play. If he keeps this pace, he could reach 100 points for the first time.

NHL insider talks about Mitch Marner's leveled-up performance against Bruins

Mitch Marner had a decent run at the 4 Nations Face-Off, recording three points in four games. He had two assists in Canada’s 3-2 overtime win against the USA in the final at TD Garden. He provided a helper on Connor McDavid's game-winning goal.

Ad

'You know, I saw a tweet at last night. You know, Mitch Marner has the winner (assist) for Team Canada in Boston, scored last night, the winner in Boston. All of a sudden, this guy loves playing in Boston," Frank Corrado said. "It's crazy to think you know what a turnaround that could be."

Ad

Corrado believes Marner’s recent confidence boost is good for the Leafs:

"But you know what the confidence that he has now coming off the Four Nations, it just looks like he's a little more, you know, crisp, or just a little like a step ahead of everyone right now," the insider added.

The Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins in the first round 4-3 of the playoff series last season. Marner was silent offensively in that series but fans hope he can contribute in the playoffs this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles