NHL analyst Frankie Corrado proposes Edmonton Oilers trade for 2x Stanley Cup winning veteran to fill top 4 void

On Monday, TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado joined "SportsCentre" with Jay Onrait to discuss the Edmonton Oilers' need for a top-four defenseman. He said that despite John Klingberg joining the team, they still need a bigger, experienced player. Corrado suggested Ian Cole as a trade option because of his defense and playoff experience.

Cole plays for the Utah Hockey Club and won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

"I still look at their top four and I say there's something missing there, like, just a bigger, kind of reliable veteran guy," Corrado said. "So, you know, maybe Ian Cole, right? Like, that's a guy who's won Stanley Cups, uh, has been a minute guy, penalty kill guy, block shots type, like a playoff-type player on the back end."

Corrado added that Cole would be easier to acquire than Conor Murphy from Chicago, who would cost more. The Oilers need a defenseman who plays tough minutes and brings stability.

"I think that could help them, and, like, I don't know how high the acquisition cost would be on someone like that, but it's different than going after, like, a Conor Murphy of Chicago, where that's going to cost you a ton, you might not have the assets," Corrado said.

Corrado also talked about Edmonton's lack of forward depth. He urged the Oilers to trade for Nick Bjugstad, who has played well for them before. Bjugstad provides depth scoring and can kill penalties. His past success with the team also makes him a strong trade option.

Corrado highlighted Edmonton’s struggles with finishing scoring chances. It creates high-quality chances but has a low shooting percentage. This issue hurt the team in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, as even Connor McDavid’s line struggled to score at five-on-five.

The Edmonton Oilers have focused on speed this season, as shown by their addition of Kasperi Kapanen. However, they still need finishers to support their stars and improve scoring.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid leads Canada to 5-3 Win over Finland

Canada advanced to the 4 Nations Face-Off final with a 5-3 win over Finland on Monday.

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon gave Canada an early 2-0 lead. Brayden Point added another goal before MacKinnon scored again in the second. Canada led 4-0; however, Finland pushed back.

Esa Lindell ended Jordan Binnington’s shutout with less than seven minutes left. Mikael Granlund then scored twice in 23 seconds, cutting the lead to 4-3, but Canada held on for the victory.

Team Canada will face Team USA in the championship game on Thursday.

