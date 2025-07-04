NHL analyst Gene Principe offered his candid thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers losing forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown in free agency this week.

Perry signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings, while Brown inked a four-year, $12 million contract with the New Jersey Devils.

Speaking on Sportsnet, Principe believes the losses of Perry and Brown, while difficult, are not insurmountable for Oilers GM Ken Holland.

"Lots of leadership, lots of gamesmanship, lots of tranquility, lots of experience — all the things those two guys have accumulated," Principe said of what Edmonton will miss. "I mean, Corey is incredible. What is it — five or six Cup finals he's been in?"

Principe thinks Perry's departure stings more since he only signed for one year.

"You think, 'Oh, maybe we could have gotten him for one year.' But really, with the incentives, one year is kind of like two for Corey… But this guy's a gunslinger. He goes in and shoots down anything that he needs to find success. So that is a big loss." Principe noted.

As for Brown, Principe said his four-year deal with New Jersey is "a little easier to digest" given the term. He believes Holland is likely at peace with not matching that type of commitment.

Overall, Principe does not get the sense that the Oilers GM Stan Bowman is overly worried about replacing Perry and Brown. The Oilers GM made his own free agent splash, signing forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million contract.

"I think the one thing about Stan Bowman — he's not fretting about what they've lost," Principe remarked.

Between a big signing in Mangiapane and the losses of role players like Perry and Brown, while impactful, they are unlikely to derail Edmonton's championship ambitions next season, as per Principe.

Connor Brown reflects on time with Oilers

Connor Brown’s time with the Edmonton Oilers is now over. Speaking candidly about his departure from Edmonton, Brown acknowledged the bittersweet emotions.

"It's a bit of a heavy heart. We left it all on the line. It's not an easy thing to turn the page there." However, he was quick to emphasize the special place the city will always hold in his heart.” Brown said. (as per Edmonton Journal)

As he looks towards the future, Brown is eager to contribute to the Devils' success.

"I see (the Devils) as a team with a lot of really good players on good contracts. I see the potential to go on some really good runs there."

Brown has had an impressive postseason, recording 5 goals and 9 points in 20 games.

