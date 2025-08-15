NHL analyst gets brutally honest about Kirby Dach's trade possibilities ahead of crucial contract year with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens' biggest contract-related question this season will be about extending forward Kirby Dach. He is in the final year of his deal with the Canadiens. NHL insider Brian Wilde discussed Dach on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro.Speaking about Dach Marinaro, questioned,&quot;What happens to Dach if he's either still injured or does not live up to the expectations this season, traded or released?&quot;Responding to this, Wilde said Kirby Dach’s trade value would be low if he did not play well.&quot;Well, you're getting nothing for him if he doesn't play well, right?,&quot; Wilde said. &quot;I mean, then that ends up being a really tough trade. Yeah, and this is year four, and you've gotten really very little for him.&quot;Wilde said the team will give Dach every chance to succeed. This includes good linemates, power-play time, and favorable matchups, because Dach was one of the first moves the Habs GM Kent Hughes made when he took the role back in 2022.&quot;They will be so reluctant, because, like the general manager, definitely, doesn't want this one to go sour,&quot; Wilde said. &quot;...He's going to get every opportunity to come through and be a good hockey player this year. They're going to give him every chance.&quot;...He's going to get offensive zone starts. They're going to do absolutely anything they possibly can to give him value so they can either trade him or renew him or not look bad that they traded for him.&quot;Kirby Dach has not lived up to Canadiens' expectationsKirby Dach’s contract is worth $13.45 million over four years with a $3.36 million cap hit. It ends after the 2025-26 season, making him a restricted free agent. The Canadiens got Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022 to play as a second-line center.However, he has not yet lived up to his expectations. He has played no more than 58 games in a season with the Montreal Canadiens. In the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 57 games, scoring 10 goals and recording 12 assists. Dach has experienced two consecutive season-ending knee injuries. The Habs still need a top-six center and more penalty killers. These roles could be filled internally if Kirby Dach cannot maintain consistency. Dach’s best season in Montreal was 2022-23, with 38 points in 58 games. The Canadiens (who went 40-31-11 in 2024-25) hope he can stay healthy and productive this season. His performance will determine if he is traded or re-signed. For now, the team aims to maximize his value.