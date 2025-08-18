NHL analyst gets real on Quinn Hughes being snubbed from top defenseman spot by $54,000,000 Avalanche star

Quinn Hughes has been an important player for the Vancouver Canucks since he was drafted seventh in 2018. He has built a reputation as one of the league’s best defensemen over the last seven seasons. He had 92 points in 2023-24, followed by 76 points in 2024-25. Over 433 career games, he has collected 409 points, with consistent production every year.Hughes was ranked second in the NHL Network’s list of top defensemen. Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar was placed first. On the &quot;Sekeres and Price&quot; podcast, NHL analyst Matthew Sekeres spoke about the ranking. He said:“NHL Network is out with its ranking of top Defensemen. Quinn Hughes comes in as number 2 after Cale Makar. I don't think that's any surprise after Hughes missed some time last season. Played through some injuries, not to mention Makar has another Norris Trophy win. Here’s what I will say is this year the rubber match between them?”Makar, drafted fourth in 2017, has also stayed with one team like Hughes thus far. He signed a six-year, $54 million deal in 2021 with Colorado. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 30 goals and 62 assists for 92 points. He finished with a +28 rating and averaged over 25 minutes of ice time. In the playoffs, he added five points in seven games and played more than 26 minutes a night.The comparison between Hughes and Makar continues to be a major topic. Both are top defensemen who play big minutes and deliver in important games.Insider hints at Quinn Hughes joining Devils in futureIn the August 15 episode of Spittin' Chiclets, NHL insider Ryan Whitney spoke about Quinn Hughes' future. He mentioned hearing that Hughes, who is signed to a six-year, $47,100,000 contract, could end up with the New Jersey Devils after the 2026-2027 season.“I was talking to somebody this weekend … that Quinn Hughes will be on the New Jersey Devils in two years, I believe it is,&quot; Whitney told co-host Pasha Eshghi. &quot;So just like very funny and very kind of upsetting to me, I just don't want good things to happen to you Pasha professionally hockey wise.&quot;The comment brought back talk about Hughes possibly joining his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey. For now, Hughes remains focused on Vancouver, but his long-term future will stay a topic until a new contract is signed.