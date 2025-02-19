On Tuesday, NHL analyst Mike Johnson shared his thoughts on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Speaking on TSN's "OverDrive", he said the three Toronto Maple Leafs players did not meet expectations in the tournament.

Auston Matthews, Team USA’s captain, was expected to lead offensively but managed only one assist in two games. He missed the game against Sweden, raising concerns about his health.

Johnson pointed out that injured players like Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy still played. Team USA had one less forward, making Auston Matthews’ absence more noticeable. Johnson wondered if he had re-aggravated an injury. He gave Matthews a B-minus or C-plus, saying he played hard but was not a difference-maker.

"For Auston.... I'm a little worried...Was he never entirely healthy? ...Down the stretch, I'm going to give him a b minus. He's the captain. He's done a good job leading. He's played hard. He's run a couple posts...," Johnson said.

Marner, playing for Canada, struggled offensively. He started on a line with Connor McDavid, but they did not contribute much. His best moment was an overtime goal against Sweden. Johnson first considered giving him a C but changed it to a B-minus for his key goal. He noted Marner’s solid defensive play but said he lacked offensive impact.

Maple Leafs' $92 million star William Nylander, playing for Sweden, did not stand out. He had a few points but did not step up in key moments. Sweden avoided regulation losses, but Nylander did not make a difference in overtime games. Johnson gave him a B-minus, saying he played well but was not a game-changer.

"As far as just general impact on games, it hasn't happened with the puck, although, of course, he's [Auston Matthews] been good defensively, like everybody has [in] the tournament. So not necessarily a standout, Banner tournament for any of the Leafs guys right now. They've all been fine, but none has been great," Johnson added.

Team USA faces Canada next in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

Auston Matthews' simple goal for the final against Canada

Auston Matthews led Team USA with strong defense in a 3-1 win over Canada at the Four Nations Faceoff. He didn’t score, but played well defensively and recorded three hits. Team USA controlled most of the game when he was on the ice. Matthews was booed in Montreal but stayed focused. The win secured Team USA’s place in the final against Canada.

Matthews will enter the game with only one intention after sitting Monday's game against Sweden, and that is to win.

“We’re here to win,” Matthews said Saturday via LeafsNation.com. “That’s about it. That’s the bottom line is we’re here to win.”

Team USA was looking strong but after Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden, they will need to work hard against Canada.

