NHL analyst gives ‘reality check’ to Maple leafs’ dilemma in choosing between Anthony Stolarz & Joseph Woll for playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two viable goalkeepers on the roster: Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. However, they'll have to choose one to primarily rely on during the playoffs, but it's not necessarily a bad problem to have this time of year.

Hockey insider Frankie Corrado believes Stolarz and Woll came into the season "hungry" to prove themselves as No. 1 options and it helped them play better. It may come down to health as to who gets that role in April.

"Joseph Woll has played really well, Anthony Stolarz has played really well, and this is a good problem for Toronto to have where, you know, maybe you're not exactly sure who would be starting on night one of the playoffs, but guess what?" Corrado said on Thursday, via 'First Up.' "We're not there yet, so there's still some time, like, things will have to play out."

Both goalies have some more time to play well and grab the role moving forward, but health is going to play a major role. They have also spent time on the sideline. That's how Stolarz burst onto the scene at the beginning of the season as he replaced the injured Woll.

"We're going to see who plays consistently down the stretch," Corrado said. "We're also like, here's a little reality check. We're also going to have to see who's available, you know, overnight one of the playoffs, because, you know, we hope everyone's, you know, ready and available."

The NHL analyst hopes that both will be ready and available but wants the Maple Leafs to consider that it might not be the case.

NHL insider says Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll are 'great' problem to have

The Toronto Maple Leafs will eventually have to decide who to lean on in net and it's going to be either Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz. They have a few more regular-season games to determine their best course of action.

Joseph Woll might be the main goalie (Imagn)

NHL insider Frankie Corrado called Toronto's situation a "great thing."

"This is a great thing for Toronto," Corrado said on Thursday, via 'First Up.' "They have not had this kind of goaltending, you know, in quite some time. So to get it from two guys as consistently as they have, I don't see this as, you know, oh, we don't know who's going to start, and that's an issue."

Corrado also said that it's "very encouraging" that the Leafs can go two different ways and still have good goaltending. He added that it will likely have to come down to first-year Leafs coach Craig Berube's "gut feeling" on how he rolls them out.

