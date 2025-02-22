NHL analyst gives his thoughts on Nathan MacKinnon's worthiness of winning 4 Nations MVP

Nathan MacKinnon was adjudged the 4 Nations Face Off MVP for his stellar performance throughout the four games that helped Team Canada to be named winners. They took home the title after a closely fought final against Team USA with a 3-2 overtime win.

MacKinnon scored four goals in the tournament - first one in the opener against Sweden, a pair against Team Finland and opened the scoring in the final against USA. He was one of the most influential players on the ice on Thursday with more than 20 minutes of on-ice time and five shots on goal.

After the game, NHL analyst Frank Corrado discussed the decision to name MacKinnon as the MVP on Sportscenter's broadcast. As per the former NHL player himself, it was the right decision as the Colorado Avalanche forward showed true grit and physicality, a true signifier of best-on-best tournaments.

"I don't have a problem with him winning tournament MVP," Corrado said. "He was so consistent, uh, good production, scores in this game as well, kind of, you know, gets the party started for Canada. So, like, Nathan MacKinnon's game speaks for itself.

"He's a raging bull and had the intensity that this tournament needed. And you know, every player seemingly has been asked about, was it going to be an intense tournament, was it going to be a glorified All-Star game?

"It's almost offensive to ask that at this point, or to imply that, because, you know, when you're wearing your national colors, it's just simply not the case. There's too much pride on the line. And for Nathan MacKinnon, like, I think he really embodied, uh, the intensity and the energy and the physicality that this tournament was going to have."

Nathan MacKinnon makes his feelings known about the gritty win in the final

After the game, Nathan MacKinnon opened up about the top two teams battling out in the final in Boston. He knew the play-off caliber nature of the game was going to make it close. He complimented their goaltender Jordan Binnington for keeping them in the game during OT.

"There are just so many good players on each side [so] for anyone to pull away would be unexpected," MacKinnon said. "Tight game as we thought. We definitely got bailed out a little by 'Binner' in the overtime and took advantage of it."

MacKinnon with an eye on the upcoming Olympics in 2026, also spoke about keeping the bragging rights until the USA and Canada take their fight in Milan.

"For another year at least we have some bragging rights," MacKinnon said. "We've got to go do it again next February."

Nathan MacKinnon has established himself as one of the league's most noticeable players. He won the Hart Trophy in 2023-24 with 140 points, including 51 goals and 89 assists, and is now leading the league in points scored this season with 87 in 57 games.

