NHL analyst gives his verdict on whether Auston Matthews should win 2024 NHL MVP award 

Auston Matthews is making a strong case to be named the 2024 NHL MVP. TSN Hockey analyst Frank Corrado gave his verdict on the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar center's chances to take home the Hart Trophy this season.

“As far as the odds go, if he gets to sixty-five goals and he has, I don't know, six games left in the regular season. And I would imagine the odds are going to change drastically because he has a very good chance of hitting 70.” Corrado said when discussing with Jay Onrait.

Matthews has scored 48 goals and assisted in 23, resulting in 71 points this season.

Expand Tweet

Corrado also points out that the trophy can go to anyone who scores 150 points.

“There's a few things, okay. If someone gets 150 points, yes, there's obviously going to be many compelling cases to be had as far as who should win the Hart Trophy,” Corrado said.

Corrado points out Matthew’s chance of being the most valuable player:

“My main point is, if he won the Hart at 60 goals, and he scores 70, and he outdoes himself by 10 goals. How is that not gaining more attention for being the most valuable player in the league?" Corrado asked.

"Right think about what he's done for the team he plays on - six hat tricks this season, that's basically six games that he won the team."

While hockey is a team sport, Corrado noted that Matthews' dominance is powering Toronto's success this season, similar to the Anaheim game:

“I know the Anaheim game like yeah it doesn't matter if Matthew get that hat-trick, but like he means just as much to the Leafs as the other players do to their other teams.”

Auston Matthews’s hat-trick over the Anaheim Ducks

Auston Matthews netted a hat trick and contributed two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they triumphed 9-2 over the Anaheim Ducks.

Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on securing a hat-trick goal over the Ducks at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday:

“It’s obviously hard to put into words to be in the same sentence as a guy like that, so that’s all I’ll say about it, but it’s definitely pretty cool.”

Matthews received “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants from the home crowd, he stated:

“Playing here is a big honor. It’s something that none of us take for granted.”

Matthews’s Maple Leafs will next face the St. Louis Blues today at Enterprise Center.