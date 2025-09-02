NHL analyst issues caution to Maple Leafs over Auston Matthews contract to avoid Connor McDavid scenario

NHL analyst James Mirtle discussed Auston Matthews in the context of Connor McDavid's contract. Matthews is signed to a four-year $53 million deal, earning $13.25 million each season until 2027-28. However, after that, he becomes an unrestricted free agent and will already be in the second half of his career.

Mirtle noted that the Leafs must be careful with Matthews' contract situation.

"Auston Matthews has only three years left on his deal, so he’s not all that far away from being in the McDavid position," Mirtle wrote on Monday, via The Athletic. "Where he’s asking himself if this roster has what it takes to win a championship,"

The Edmonton Oilers captain has one year left on his contract. There have been more speculations about McDavid's extension in the last two months. He mentioned in June that he needs time to decide on his future, and winning a Stanley Cup would be a major factor.

"Winning would be at the top of the list," McDavid said. "Winning is the most important thing. If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem."

Mirtle warned the Leafs that Matthews may ask similar questions.

"I think it’s vitally important they have a strong 2025-26 to convince not only him but also those 2026 UFAs that Toronto is a place they can potentially win." Mirtle wrote.

Mitch Marner has already moved to the Vegas Golden Knights after back-to-back playoff disappointments and the pressure of playing in Toronto. Convincing other stars that they can win with the Leafs is important.

Toronto was eliminated by Florida in the second round last season. It lost Game 7 6-1 after finishing first in Atlantic Division with 108 points.

Connor McDavid's comments on 'winning' with Oilers

Connor McDavid once again reaffirmed his stance that he will take his time before signing a new contract. He highlighted that his focus is on winning with Edmonton and playing for Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

"I have every intention to win in Edmonton," McDavid said on Wednesday, via NHL. com. "It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada."

McDavid scored 100 points in 67 regular season games and 33 points in the playoffs last season. He won the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. McDavid's next deal is expected to give him the highest AAV in NHL history.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

