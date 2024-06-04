With the Edmonton Oilers set to take on the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, NHL analyst Jason Strudwick is forecasting a thrilling seven-game series. Appearing on JayOnSC, Strudwick discussed how both teams have the size and skill to match up physically with one another.

“You look at Barov (Aleksander Barkov) for Florida ... Conor McDavid's a big guy, you got Hyman (Zach Hyman) who plays heavy, you've got Evander Kane, on the backend they've got Nurse, Bouchard, Ekholm all big guys, so they are able to play in those physical games,” Strudwick said.

With so much talent and toughness on both rosters, Strudwick believes the series has all the makings of an epic seven-game war.

Trending

"I think for the Oilers have to be ready to meet this challenge and know that it might take seven games and it might be seven games of living hell, but it's going to be worth it." Strudwick said.

Expand Tweet

According to Strudwick, the key for Edmonton will be setting the tone and dictating the physicality of the series rather than absorbing hits from the Panthers.

"It's better to be the giver than the receiver," he said, emphasizing the need for the Oilers to initiate contact and not wait for Florida's intimidating forecheck.

Expand Tweet

Edmonton is seeking its first championship since 1990, while Florida is chasing its first title in franchise history after coming up short last year.

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on facing Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals

Paul Maurice knows his team faces a tall task going up against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the most dominant offensive players in the NHL.

When asked about facing the Oilers' dynamic duo, Maurice said to The Athletic:

"We spent some time up there in Winnipeg and we saw a bunch of different rotations whether Leon Draisaitl plays with Connor McDavid or not, and that changes some of the dynamics of what you’ve got to prepare for.

"But these two men, you can’t play a one-on-one game with them. They’re just too fast, too strong, too skilled. So it’s a five-man defensive game."

Maurice knows his team can't get caught up focusing too much on just McDavid and Draisaitl, as the Oilers have plenty of other weapons that can burn you.

"Everything else that’s gonna come out of my mouth would be a cliché, but sometimes there’s a reason for it," Maurice said.

"Those clichés stick around because they’re true. They’re going to generate (offense) on their own and we have to be mindful of the position that we are in on change of possessions. But we can’t be in the passive position worrying about that all night."

Game 1 of the highly anticipated Stanley Cup showdown between Edmonton and Florida takes place on June 8 in Florida.