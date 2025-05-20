The Edmonton Oilers head into the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars knowing it will be a tough matchup not just offensively but also on the net front. Jake Oettinger for Dallas has been incredibly strong, so it will be on Edmonton's Stuart Skinner to provide the perfect goalie matchup to lift his team.

Stuart Skinner has redeemed himself after two disastrous outings against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. After Calvin Pickard filled in his spot for six consecutive games, Skinner was given the nod in Game 3 against Vegas. Despite losing that game, he bounced back with two shutout victories to win the series and is now 127:20 minutes on the ice without conceding a goal.

The 3-0 and 1-0 victories has given him the much needed confidence he had lost against Los Angeles. But as per TSN analyst Marty Biron, it will be a big challenge for the 26-year-old to stop the Stars. He reckons Skinner shouldn't dig a mental hole for himself to avoid conceding.

"I'm confident that if Stuart Skinner can continue to do the two things that he's been very successful at — his positioning and trusting his size — he's not chasing the game. The last couple of games here, I know that they're back-to-back shutouts and he's not going to be pitching shutouts for four straight games.

"He's going to give up goals. The big thing is don't give up bad goals. Because with Skinner it becomes a mental thing. When he gives up bad goals it seems to unravel," Biron said (5:45).

Nevertheless, Biron picked Jake Oettinger, who has a .919 save percentage this postseason to be the better goalie, whether it's Skinner or Pickard against him.

"I don't think Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will be better than Jake Oettinger. But if you're just steady, you can again help your depth, help Connor McDavid and Draisaitl open it up, and maybe you can have this even battle with Jake Oettinger at the other end," Biron added.

Marty Biron names two key figures to lead the charge for Stars

Marty Biron picked the Dallas Stars to win in six games against the Oilers and exact revenge for last year's Western Conference Finals defeat. As per Biron, if Oettinger and forward Mikko Rantanen continue their hot postseason form, the Stars will reach the Stanley Cup Final.

"I do feel like Jake Oettinger and his goaltending is going to be on another level. So for me it's about trying to beat Jake Oettinger, and Mikko Rantanen has been unbelievable. After the first four games of the first round, he has been just fantastic. So it's going to be a bit of a handful for the Oilers to stop Rantanen and to try to get through Jake Oettinger. So I think those two will make the difference," Biron said (7:05).

It must be mentioned that Skinner's 2025 postseason has been similar to last year's when he was benched following three poor games against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round.

He returned for Games 6 and 7 and saved his team from elimination and went on to start 16 consecutive times, with a cumulative .901 save percentage, including 142 saves on 154 shots against the Stars. It remains to be seen if he can stop Rantanen.

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

