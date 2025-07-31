Jonathan Huberdeau joined the Calgary Flames in 2022 with high expectations. He was traded from the Florida Panthers in a deal that saw Matthew Tkachuk go to the Cats. After the move, the Flames signed Huberdeau to an eight-year $84 million contract, which showed the team’s trust in him to help lead its offense.
Two seasons later, that confidence has been questioned. The Athletic's Dom Luszczyszyn called Huberdeau’s deal the “worst contract in the league.” His concern wasn’t only about the $10.5 million cap hit, but also the six years remaining.
"For now, Huberdeau is still a solid top-six option worth over $6 million," Luszczyszyn wrote on Thursday. "In Year 4 and beyond, when Huberdeau is 35 or older, however, his value is expected to take a turn for the worse."
According to Luszczyszyn, Huberdeau remains a useful player; however, he isn’t performing at a level that matches his contract.
“It’s unlikely he’ll ever be a $10.5 million player again,” Luszczyszyn wrote.
Huberdeau still plays a regular role in Calgary’s lineup. Last season, he recorded 28 goals and 34 assists, finishing with 62 points in 81 games. While those numbers marked an improvement over the previous year, they were still far from his peak production in Florida. Huberdeau posted 115 points in 2021-22.
He is aware of the dip in his performance. Huberdeau admitted that the last few seasons were difficult.
“It was hard to not be able to help the team the past few years,” Huberdeau said in March, via Global News. “This year has been better. I feel more like myself.”
Over his 13 NHL seasons, Huberdeau has played 912 games, scoring 253 goals and 529 assists.
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau recognized for community work despite King Clancy snub
Jonathan Huberdeau was nominated by the Flames for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his continued work in the Calgary community. Through his program, Huby’s Hangout, he hosts underserved youth at Flames games, offering a full experience that often includes meeting him after the game. He’s also a regular presence at team-led events and steps in when special requests come up.
“I just want to give kids a reason to smile, have fun, and provide them opportunities, even for one night,” Huberdeau said in April, via NHL.com.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov won the award in June.
