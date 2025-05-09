The Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs this season. Now, they are focusing on offseason plans to improve their team. One of the key questions is the contract situation of top prospect Tom Willander. NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal gave an update on the "Donnie and Dhali" podcast on Thursday.

Ad

Dhaliwal said the upcoming week will be important for Willander and Vancouver.

"My read, after speaking with Todd (Willander's advisor,) is this upcoming week, will be pivotal to the future of Willander and the Canucks relationship. So stay tuned," Dhaliwal said.

Earlier reports claimed Vancouver was close to signing Willander, but Dhaliwal said he is not hearing that. He added that one phone call could change everything, but right now, there is more work to do.

Ad

Trending

Dhaliwal added it looks unlikely Willander will return to Boston University. His agent is now speaking with European teams. If he signs overseas, it could hurt Vancouver’s development plans for him.

"It looks like we're going to get a Willander decision, whether he signs with the Canucks or in Europe," Dhaliwal continued. "It doesn't look like he's going back to Boston. But his agent is going to be talking to teams, obviously, there. But boy, if this kid signs overseas, what a black mark it's going to be for the two."

Ad

Adding to Dhaliwal's update, co-host Donnie said it would have been better if Willander spent time in Abbotsford, the Canucks’ AHL team.

"And you nailed it last week when you said, this should have been a layup signing," Dhaliwal said. "This kid should have been a layup, but they've made it awfully difficult, and it's just unbelievable."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canucks prospect has shown potential in NCAA

Tom Willander was drafted No. 11 by the Canucks in 2023. He played this past season with Boston University in the NCAA. He scored 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 39 games and showed strong defensive skills with a plus- rating of 19. He is known for his skating, competitive level and puck-moving ability.

In the 2023-24 NCAA season, Willander scored 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) with a plus- rating of 28. This clearly shows that he could be a reliable option for Vancouver's blue line in future if he signs with the team.

Even in the 2024 World Juniors, Willander scored the game-winning goal against Canada during the group stage. He is still developing, and a decision on his future is expected soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama