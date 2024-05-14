NHL analyst locks in his pick for Edmonton Oilers' starting goalie in Game 4 after Stuart Skinner's pull last game 

NHL analyst Ryan Rishaug recently talked with Jay Onrait on SportsCenter about the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending situation and who the team should choose between Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard for Game 4.

The Oilers have been dealing with some issues in their goaltending department in the playoffs. Stuart Skinner, who has been their No. 1 goalie in the post-season, didn't have the best start they were hoping for.

In Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks, he let in four goals on 15 shots and was eventually pulled in the third period. Calvin Pickard stepped in as his replacement and guarded the net for the rest of the game.

It was Pickard's first appearance in the playoffs, and he managed to make three saves. According to Rishaug, the Edmonton Oilers should start Calvin Pickard ahead of Stuart Skinner in Game 4.

The analyst reckons that Skinner has been the team's first-choice goalie throughout the season, but the Oilers can't ignore his recent performances on the ice.

He said:

"I think they will start Calvin Pickard, and I'm going to say I think they should start Calvin Pickard," Rishaug said. "I mean, Stuart Skinner is the franchise's No. 1 netminder, right? That is his, and he was all season long, but you can't ignore what's happening out on the ice."

Rishaug continued:

"The thing about Calvin Pickard, he doesn't have a lot of playoff experience. He was really good this season. He was so reliable, and I think the Oilers need to pay attention to that."

Rishaug also talked about Skinner's subpar performance in the second round last year and how his game took a turn for the worse and he struggled to recover. But despite that, the Oilers kept putting him in the net repeatedly.

The analyst suggested that the Oilers should focus on the current situation and be aware of the situation right now:

"Remember last year, when Skinner's game went the wrong way in the second round? He had a hard time getting it back, and you just kept going to him over and over again. I think they need to pay attention to what's in front of them here."

He added:

"I think Skinner will get back in the net at some point, and I think he's got a good chance to bounce back. But in the here and now, I think that they need to give Pickard this next start."

Stuart Skinner has faced 54 shots so far against the Canucks in the playoff series. He's made 43 saves and conceded 5.27 more goals than expected with an SV% of .796.

Stuart Skinner on being pulled by Oilers in Game 3

Skinner didn't attend the media availability following the game. But when he did, the 25-year-old netminder started by apologizing for not answering earlier.

Stuart Skinner shared his thoughts about getting pulled in Sunday's Game 3 loss after conceding four goals on 15 shots. The 25-year-old netminder referred to it as an emotional night, which made him feel like he let the team down.

Skinner accepted his mistakes and acknowledged he has work to do to overcome shortcomings going forward (via Oilersnation):

"I think the emotions just kind of caught up with me. It was tough mentally, definitely, last night. Obviously, you never want to get pulled in a game, feel like you let down the team. I’ve got some work to do here to get back at it and learn from the mistakes I’ve been making."

It will be interesting to see who the Edmonton Oilers will have in goal for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.