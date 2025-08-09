  • home icon
  • NHL analyst makes big prediction for Nick Suzuki's 2025-26 NHL season with Canadiens

NHL analyst makes big prediction for Nick Suzuki's 2025-26 NHL season with Canadiens

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 09, 2025 16:57 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst Stu Cowan's prediction about Nick Suzuki (Credits: IMAGN)

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki took his team to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season. The team made it to the playoffs after a gap of three seasons. The last time they made it to the playoffs was in 2021. That year, they went deep into the finals but lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Suzuki was spectacular in that postseason, scoring seven goals and 16 points in 22 games. Since then, he has improved and matured. He was named the team's captain in September 2022. In the 2023-24 season, Suzuki scored his career high of 33 goals, and last season, he reached the 30-goal mark again.

Now, fans are waiting to see what's next for Suzuki in the upcoming season.

NHL analyst Stu Cowan made a big prediction about Nick Suzuki. While speaking with Tony Marinaro on Friday's episode of "The Sick Podcast," Cowan said that Suzuki will score 100 points in the 2025-26 season.

"Yeah, I think this season we see Nick Suzuki become a 100-point player," Cowan said. "You know, he went from 77 points to 89 points. I don't see why. I can't add 11 more to that and get up to 100..... And Nick Suzuki is just—he's such a solid, solid hockey player."

Cowan likes watching Suzuki play, and you can assume it from the way he intricately discusses his abilities. Speaking about Suzuki's game, he said,

"I love watching him play... when I'm in the press box at the Bell Center... he's so smart, and he doesn't waste energy, and he anticipates the place so well. He intercepts so many pucks in the neutral zone he makes it.
"Hardly ever makes a mistake like you rarely, rarely you see him make a mistake when he does, he gets really mad at himself about it."
Last season, Suzuki ranked tied for 13th in the NHL for points and had a plus-minus rating of +19, showing good two-way play.

Nick Suzuki and the Habs exited the playoffs in the first round

The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the first playoff round. And the prime reason behind the team's struggles was their scoring depth. Their top line, consisting of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, scored the most goals, but others did not contribute enough.

Their defense was young and had trouble handling pressure. Rookie blueliner Lane Hutson stood out with his playmaking, with five assists in five games, but failed to defend with a -5 rating. Goalie Montembeault’s injury hurt the team’s chances, and goalie Jakub Dobes couldn't help the team win.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

