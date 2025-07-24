NHL analyst makes his feelings known on Oilers' pursuit of in-demand $30,750,000 Penguins star 

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to improve their top-six forward group. One name that has come up is Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, who scored 31 goals and 34 assists last season. He has three years left on his six-year, $30,750,000 contract.
In his Wednesday column for the Edmonton Journal, insider David Staples wrote:
"No surprise to hear that the Oilers are interested in Rust. Which team isn’t? What would be surprising is for Rust to end up here ... a trade to a contending team like Edmonton, he’s got no leverage to push for such a move."
Rust does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. This means Pittsburgh has the right to decide Rust's future. Many NHL teams would like to add a player like Rust, who has experience, speed and scoring ability. Making a trade for him will not be easy for Edmonton, as they will face competition. Moreover, Edmonton has little cap space, and that makes adding a player like Rust difficult.
"Why is it unlikely he’d come to Edmonton? All kinds of teams have the cap space needed to take on Rust’s contract for the next three years. The Oilers do not," Staples added.
If Pittsburgh wants a high return in this trade, they will likely look for teams with more cap space.
Rust has played 11 seasons since being drafted in 2010 by the Penguins. He has won two Stanley Cups (2016 and 2017), has touched the 50-point mark four times and has scored over 20 goals in six straight seasons.
Oilers GM on Stanley Cup finals run with new players
The Oilers are focused on making another run to the Stanley Cup Final this season. They still have key players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. The team added new players, including Andrew Mangiapane, to replace those lost in free agency (Corey Perry) and trades (Evander Kane).
"It's nice to have some new faces... They bring a little bit of a different energy," General manager Stan Bowman said (first week of July). "They weren't here last year and the year before when we made the push (to Stanley Cup Finals), so I think they're hungry to get that far in the playoffs and to be able to play."
The Oilers have lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row. The team believes they can take another step forward this year.
