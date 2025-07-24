NHL analyst makes his feelings known on Oilers' pursuit of in-demand $30,750,000 Penguins star 

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to improve their top-six forward group. One name that has come up is Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, who scored 31 goals and 34 assists last season. He has three years left on his six-year, $30,750,000 contract.

Ad

In his Wednesday column for the Edmonton Journal, insider David Staples wrote:

"No surprise to hear that the Oilers are interested in Rust. Which team isn’t? What would be surprising is for Rust to end up here ... a trade to a contending team like Edmonton, he’s got no leverage to push for such a move."

Ad

Trending

Rust does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. This means Pittsburgh has the right to decide Rust's future. Many NHL teams would like to add a player like Rust, who has experience, speed and scoring ability. Making a trade for him will not be easy for Edmonton, as they will face competition. Moreover, Edmonton has little cap space, and that makes adding a player like Rust difficult.

"Why is it unlikely he’d come to Edmonton? All kinds of teams have the cap space needed to take on Rust’s contract for the next three years. The Oilers do not," Staples added.

Ad

If Pittsburgh wants a high return in this trade, they will likely look for teams with more cap space.

Rust has played 11 seasons since being drafted in 2010 by the Penguins. He has won two Stanley Cups (2016 and 2017), has touched the 50-point mark four times and has scored over 20 goals in six straight seasons.

Oilers GM on Stanley Cup finals run with new players

The Oilers are focused on making another run to the Stanley Cup Final this season. They still have key players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. The team added new players, including Andrew Mangiapane, to replace those lost in free agency (Corey Perry) and trades (Evander Kane).

Ad

"It's nice to have some new faces... They bring a little bit of a different energy," General manager Stan Bowman said (first week of July). "They weren't here last year and the year before when we made the push (to Stanley Cup Finals), so I think they're hungry to get that far in the playoffs and to be able to play."

The Oilers have lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row. The team believes they can take another step forward this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama