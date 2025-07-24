NHL analyst makes jaw-dropping claim about Auston Matthews involving Leon Draisaitl & 'the great' Alex Ovechkin

NHL analyst Nick Alberga has said that Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews is the best goal scorer in the league. Speaking on The Leafs Nation's &quot;Leafs Morning Take&quot; podcast about Matthews, he compared him to Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin.Alberga said Matthews scored 69 goals in one season, which is unmatched. He believes no one scores like Matthews when he is at his best.&quot;Edward Lee in the chat told me that Draisaitl's the best goal scorer on the planet. He's not; I'm sorry to break it to you, it's Auston Matthews. ... He is the best goal scorer, pound for pound. It's not even close ... no, it's not.&quot;Alberga said Auston Matthews played very well in his first year. He scored two or three goals in many games. Alberga said they often bet on Matthews to score more than one goal. And here, he was talking with facts because Matthews scored 4 goals in his debut game and finished his rookie season with 33 goals.&quot;Draisaitl is a great goal scorer, don't get me wrong, but there is nobody who scores like Auston Matthews in this league right now, not even the great Alex Ovechkin.&quot; Alberga said.Talking about Ovechkin, he has scored 897 career goals and passed &quot;The Great One&quot;, Wayne Gretzky, in April as the League's highest scorer.Co-host Jay Rosehill agreed, but said Matthews must perform in tough playoff moments. Rosehill said Draisaitl is clutch in the playoffs, scoring important goals.&quot;I need him (Matthews) to do it at crunch time (playoffs),&quot; Rosehill said. &quot;I need him to do it on command when it's tough. I need him to do it in the playoffs, and I need him to shake off whatever was going on this season, like, he couldn't shoot the puck.&quot;Draisaitl scored four overtime goals in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. This made him one of the few players with multiple overtime goals in one final.Matthews played the 2024–25 season with an injury from training camp. He scored 33 goals in 67 games, his lowest in nine seasons. Matthews said he expects to be fully healthy next season. He does not need surgery and is confident in his recovery.&quot;Definitely a tough year physically,&quot; Mattews said in May, via NHL.com. &quot;... I'm really confident I'll be back 100% next season.&quot;The &quot;best goal scorer&quot; debate between Auston Matthews and Leon DraisaitlLeon Draisaitl won the Maurice Richard Trophy with 52 goals this season. Since 2018, he has ranked second in regular-season goals behind Auston Matthews. Draisaitl also ranks high in playoff goals and points per game. He is known for scoring from dangerous spots and skating fast.Matthews still needs to prove himself in big games, and Alberga agreed.&quot;I agree. And, if you're talking about who's more clutch, it's night and day, Draisaitl,&quot; Alberga said. &quot;I think he's one of the clutch players we've seen in the last 20 years, especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs. And you can't make that case about Auston Matthews,&quot;The debate about who is better will likely continue among fans. But if we take a look at the stats, it paints a vivid picture. Draisaitl has scored 399 goals in 790 career games, whereas Matthews has scored 401 in just 629 games.