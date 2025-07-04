NHL analyst makes his opinion clear on Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan's future in Toronto 

Promising youngster Easton Cowan is expected to play a role for the Toronto Maple Leafs next season, according to NHL analyst Carlo Colaiacovo. Colaiacovo shared his view on Friday's "First Up," and said the 20-year-old Cowan will be on the team to begin the season.

"Easton Cowan is gonna be on this Maple Leafs team to start next season," Colaiacovo said.

Noting his co-host Colaiacovo's confidence in Cowan, Aaron Korolnek questioned a scenario in which the player gets traded by the Leafs. He asked What if Cowan gets traded for a top-six forward. Colaiacovo was confident that won't happen, as he feels trading Cowan would be a mistake at this stage.

"He's not gonna get traded," Colaiacovo said. "It'd be a foolish move to trade Easton Cowan before he even showcases what he is like as an NHL player."

The Maple Leafs drafted him 28th overall in 2023, and Cowan plays for the London Knights in the OHL. Cowan is known for his speed, high hockey IQ, and strong two-way play. Last season, Cowan had 69 points in 46 games, and he also had 39 points in 17 playoff games. Additionally, he represented Canada at the World Juniors.

Cowan is now too old to return to junior hockey and must play in the NHL or AHL, so this training camp is important for his future. He is attending the Maple Leafs' development camp this summer, and assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser praised Cowan's hard work.

“He’s a really special kid, very driven," Wickenheiser said, via NHL.com. "He’s got a great motor on the ice but even off the ice, he’s extremely fit, hard-working and he has a high self-belief, which I think you need to make it to the highest level.”

Easton Cowan has a plan in place for training camp

Meanwhile, forward Easton Cowan is also committed to making a case for a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the upcoming season. He said that his goal is to make it happen this season.

"I want to make the team," Cowan said, via NHL.com. "That’s always been my goal."

Cowan wants to be a reliable player for the Leafs, who have been struggling to get over the line in the playoffs in recent years. Last season, they lost in Round 2 to the Florida Panthers.

“I just have to come into camp, be a very reliable player, someone the coach can trust," Cowan said. "... I just want to show that I’ve gotten better since last camp. I’ve learned a lot last year,"

Cowan could be one to watch out for, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

