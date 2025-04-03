NHL analyst makes his thoughts extremely clear on Jalen Chatfield's "dangerous" takedown on Connor McMichael

Craig Button made his opinion clear about Jalen Chatfield’s takedown on Connor McMichael on Wednesday. The TSN Director of Scouting called the move dangerous and unacceptable. On SC with Jay Onrait, he said that the play has no place in hockey.

The incident happened in a heated game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, with Chatfield and McMichael getting into a fight during the final minutes.

Button pointed out that Chatfield didn't just fight but used a move seen in mixed martial arts. He said that the way Chatfield spun Connor McMichael and pulled him down over his leg was dangerous.

"My thoughts are that is a play that doesn’t belong in hockey. You want to fight? We’ve seen fights in hockey. You stand up, you throw punches—sometimes you go down. But the way Jalen Chatfield takes Connor McMichael, spins him around, and pulls him over the leg — it’s a UFC move.

"It’s a dangerous play. It’s intent to injure. There’s no room for that in the game. There’s no acceptance for that. I get that emotions and intensity pick up at that point in time, but that’s an unacceptable play," Button said.

Fighting is a part of hockey, but players follow an unwritten code of respect. Button believes Chatfield ignored that code. He explained that most fights involve standing up, trading punches and occasionally falling. Chatfield, though, used his leg to throw McMichael, making it dangerous.

The NHL takes player safety seriously, and this play could lead to disciplinary action. Button said that the takedown deserves a suspension. He believes the league must send a message that such plays have no place in the game.

Connor McMichael was lucky to avoid a serious injury as Button made it clear that emotions are not an excuse for dangerous actions. He said that the league shouldn't allow such plays to happen again.

Connor McMichael and Washington Capitals fall 5-1 to the Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals lost 5-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday. Sean Walker scored first at 6:14 after Jakob Chychrun’s poor pas before Jackson Blake made it 2-0 on a power play at 10:11.

Seth Jarvis scored another power-play goal at 13:21 for a 3-0 lead, while Logan Stankoven made it 4-0 at 9:27 of the second period. Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal on a 5-on-3 power play at 19:25.

Blake scored Carolina’s third power-play goal at 6:55 of the third. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that turnovers and failed exits led to the loss.

“The first couple shifts, (Carolina) gets momentum, and we just can’t get out of our zone clean,” Carbery said (via NHL.com). “And then a turnover ends up in the back of our net. Then we have another failed exit and take a penalty, so now you’re down early in the game.”

The Washington Capitals next play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT.

