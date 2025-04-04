NHL analyst makes his thoughts known about Anthony Duclair's 'bizzare' situation after getting called out by HC Patrick Roy

NHL analyst Frank Corrado called Anthony Duclair’s situation with the New York Islanders "bizarre." Coach Patrick Roy announced on Thursday that the Islanders forward will step away from the team for a while and has taken a leave of absence.

Speaking on "First Up" podcast on Friday, Corrado said mental health is important and everyone has a right to take time off when needed.

"Listen, we don't know what people are going through, obviously. And you know, like, there's, there's just this, this mental health component, which everyone is has a right to and is entitled to," Corrado said (Timestamp: 15:30).

"And like we always say to people, if you're struggling, get help. So whether there's a game or not, or if it's you know, you just, you got to take care of yourself."

Corrado also spoke about Roy’s harsh comments after a loss to Tampa Bay. Roy said Duclair was “god-awful” and not competing hard enough.

"And we don't know the reality of it," Corrado said. "But it was bizarre, because I think you know the Patrick Roy thing, like we know that he's blunt and very honest, whether you like it or not... He really kind of went in on Duclair. So that must have been, that's not just a one game thing.

"I'm assuming that would have been building up for a while, but hopefully Anthony Duclair is okay and gets the the help he needs, and the time away serves him well."

Duclair signed a four-year, $14 million contract in July and has a no-trade clause through 2026. The Islanders are winless in six games and are seven points behind in the playoff race.

Coach Patrick Roy's comments on Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair has scored 11 points in 44 games this season and has a minus-15 rating. He played only four shifts in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Islanders lost the game 4-1, and coach Patrick Roy was completely pissed off.

"He (Duclair) was god-awful," Roy said via ESPN. "He had a bad game. That's why I didn't play him a lot. He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that's just how I feel. He's not skating, he's not competing, he's not moving his feet. He's not playing up to what we expect from him. ... I think it's an effort thing."

Anthony Duclair did not attend practice on Thursday. The Islanders will face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, and Duclair’s return date is unknown.

