NHL analyst Marty Biron opines Bell Centre's home crowd will be a 'big factor' in Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off clash against USA

When Canada takes on the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament at Montreal's Bell Centre on Saturday night, they'll have a distinct home ice advantage, according to NHL analyst Marty Biron.

"It's a big factor. You have fans of the Montreal Canadiens cheering Brad Marchand on, cheering Mitch Marner on—that never happens, right?" Biron said on TSN.

"So I think that everybody that's watching Team Canada play in Canada and at the Bell Centre is on board with seeing the Canadian teams winning the Four Nations Faceoff."

Canada currently sits second in the round-robin tournament with a 2-1 record after defeating Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. The United States has three points after trouncing Finland 6-1 on Thursday. Sweden picked up one point for the overtime loss, while Finland remains at zero.

The Bell Centre crowd, Biron believes, will give Canada a boost against their arch-rivals.

Biron noted that it has been nine years since the best players from Canada and the United States faced off at the world level, with no Olympic matchups since and the last meeting taking place at the World Cup.

"So you're looking at it and you say it's going to be a pro-Canadian crowd, and we all know the energy that that crowd and that building gives the Montreal Canadiens in the regular season... Biron said.

This is going to be the same thing for Team Canada, so I think they're going to get a major boost from that crowd in Montreal."

Canada has dominated international play when Sidney Crosby has been in the lineup, going undefeated over 26 games. The United States handed Canada one of its only losses in the 2010 Olympics.

With a raucous Montreal crowd behind them, Canada will look to continue its international success over the Americans on Saturday night. The game faces off at 8pm ET.

Team Canada reacts to the upcoming Canada vs USA game

Team Canada players are amped up for their rivalry showdown against the United States at the 4 Nations tournament.

"It's big, it's exciting," Canada forward Connor McDavid said (per NHL.com). "Playing the Americans in Montreal, best-on-best tournament. It's what you dream of."

Teammate Brad Marchand echoed the excitement.

"There's no bigger rivalry than Canada-U.S. in hockey. They're the games that everybody dreams about playing growing up. They're memories that will last a lifetime. We're all really looking forward to it. Can't come quick enough."

A regulation win by the USA would clinch them a spot for finals. A second regulation loss would eliminate Finland from contention.

