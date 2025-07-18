NHL analyst Mike Rupp names $64,000,000 Devils forward who could have massive impact on Metro division

NHL analyst Mike Rupp believes New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes could have a massive impact on the Metropolitan Division this season. Speaking on NHL Network, Rupp named the Devils as a potential second-place team in the Metro, largely due to the play of Hughes, who is signed to an eight-year, $64 million contract.

Ad

"It's got to be, for me, Jack Hughes," Rupp said when asked which player could decide the Metro. "And I know I have the Devils at two, and that's going to be because if Jack Hughes can be healthy, they can win this division most certainly." (3:34 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Hughes has battled injuries the last two seasons, playing just 62 games in each campaign. But when healthy, the former No. 1 pick has been dominant. In the last two seasons, Hughes has 99 points in 124 games.

"I don't know any other way of putting this," Rupp added. "They're a well-built team. I like a lot of their players, but he is their alpha. He is their driver. They need him healthy."

Ad

Rupp noted that Hughes has shown flashes of brilliance when healthy. In 2022-23, he recorded 99 points in 78 games and 11 points in 12 playoff games. And last season, before going down with a shoulder injury that required surgery, Hughes had 27 goals and 70 points in 62 games.

“The problem is he's not always playing, and when he does play, he continues to elevate," Rupp said. "And I still can't help but look at his playoff numbers—that year when they made it to the playoffs a couple years ago, he was a point a game in the playoffs (2022-23)."

Ad

If Hughes can stay healthy for a full season, Rupp believes he can lead the Devils to contention in the Metro Division.

NHL analyst Stu Grimson on Devils forward Jack Hughes

Stu Grimson agrees with Mike Rupp's take that Devils forward Jack Hughes could be the most impactful player in the Metropolitan Division this season.

"I really do think individual player in the Metro that's the most impactful story, that's the most potentially pivotal player—I would agree with you 100%," Grimson said when about Hughes. (4:36 onwards)

Ad

Grimson also named the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen as a potential difference-maker, if he can stay healthy. He said:

"Andersen is fabulous. And when they can rely on him—when they get 40–50-plus games from him—Frederik Andersen is a real difference-maker."

It remains to be seen whether Hughes can really make a difference in the Metro division next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama