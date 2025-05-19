NHL analyst names $65,418,000 Core 4 member who's likely played his last game for Maple Leafs - "Time has come for him in Toronto"

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended their season with a dismal 6-1 loss on home ice in the playoffs. It marked the seventh straight Game 7 loss for the team, all of which have been with the Core Four on the roster.
With yet another loss, hockey insider Jonas Siegel believes there could be sweeping changes enacted in Toronto as their title drought will extend at least one more year.
The Core Four could be in danger with potential new management, but Siegel believes Mitch Marner, whose $65.418 million deal is nearing an end, is most likely to go. He said via The Athletic:
"Does Marner still want to be here? Would new leadership (if it is new) want to keep him? He could have signed an extension during the season and chose not to and never clarified why. It sure feels like the time has come for him in Toronto, that he and the Leafs might be better off going separate ways."
Marner is an unrestricted free agent this year, so it would be a clean break that would save Toronto some money. He's not the only one, though, as John Tavares is in a similar predicament:
"The Leafs will also need to decide if now is the time to call it on Tavares. Unlike Marner, Tavares has made it clear he wants to stay. He had another strong regular season at 34 but couldn’t find another gear against the Panthers as the number two center."
The Florida Panthers underlined multiple issues in Toronto in Game 7, and they may have ended Marner's tenure with the Leafs in the process.
Maple Leafs captain reflects on Mitch Marner's future
Mitch Marner may have played his final game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. Following another Stanley Cup Playoffs exit in disappointing fashion, the Leafs forward hits free agency and could be gone.
Captain Auston Matthews spoke to reporters after the loss:
“He’s like a brother to me, to all of us. I think we’re a very tight-knit group. We love him to death. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”
Meanwhile, Marner didn't want to talk about his future:
“I don’t have any thoughts right now. Pretty devastated with what just happened. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I’ve always said.”
Two members of the Core Four are free agents, so they could leave Matthews and William Nylander behind.
