NHL analyst names $65,418,000 Core 4 member who's likely played his last game for Maple Leafs - "Time has come for him in Toronto"

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended their season with a dismal 6-1 loss on home ice in the playoffs. It marked the seventh straight Game 7 loss for the team, all of which have been with the Core Four on the roster.

Ad

With yet another loss, hockey insider Jonas Siegel believes there could be sweeping changes enacted in Toronto as their title drought will extend at least one more year.

The Core Four could be in danger with potential new management, but Siegel believes Mitch Marner, whose $65.418 million deal is nearing an end, is most likely to go. He said via The Athletic:

"Does Marner still want to be here? Would new leadership (if it is new) want to keep him? He could have signed an extension during the season and chose not to and never clarified why. It sure feels like the time has come for him in Toronto, that he and the Leafs might be better off going separate ways."

Ad

Trending

Marner is an unrestricted free agent this year, so it would be a clean break that would save Toronto some money. He's not the only one, though, as John Tavares is in a similar predicament:

"The Leafs will also need to decide if now is the time to call it on Tavares. Unlike Marner, Tavares has made it clear he wants to stay. He had another strong regular season at 34 but couldn’t find another gear against the Panthers as the number two center."

Ad

The Florida Panthers underlined multiple issues in Toronto in Game 7, and they may have ended Marner's tenure with the Leafs in the process.

Maple Leafs captain reflects on Mitch Marner's future

Mitch Marner may have played his final game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. Following another Stanley Cup Playoffs exit in disappointing fashion, the Leafs forward hits free agency and could be gone.

Ad

Mitch Marner might be leaving the Maple Leafs (Imagn)

Captain Auston Matthews spoke to reporters after the loss:

Ad

“He’s like a brother to me, to all of us. I think we’re a very tight-knit group. We love him to death. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”

Meanwhile, Marner didn't want to talk about his future:

“I don’t have any thoughts right now. Pretty devastated with what just happened. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I’ve always said.”

Two members of the Core Four are free agents, so they could leave Matthews and William Nylander behind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama