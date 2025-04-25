NY Rangers announced on Wednesday that General Manager Chris Drury has signed a multi-year extension with the team. This extension comes after a season where the Rangers missed the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy last year.

NHL analyst Mike Johnson believes the extension sends a clear message. Speaking on the "NHL Tonight" broadcast of NHL Network, Johnson said the extension is an ultimatum for players who have an issue with Drury’s methods.

".... By announcing this extension today for Chris Drury, the message is clear: if you have a problem with the way we're running the team, it's not going to change, because the guy who's running it is coming back and he's staying," Johnson said (1:30 onwards).

"So either you get on board with what we're doing here and the person who's running the organization, or you get prepared to leave. And I think that message is maybe not so subliminal ..... "

The Rangers had a dramatic 2024 season as Drury put alternate captain Barclay Goodrow on waivers and the Sharks claimed him. He also tried to trade captain Jacob Trouba before free agency and eventually traded him to the Anaheim Ducks in December. These moves caused distractions with players like Mika Zibanejad sharing his frustration because of their uncertain future.

“I think [there was] frustration. I think it's just when you don't know everything, we don't know what's going on.” Zibanejad said, via ESPN Greg Wyshynski.

Chris Kreider, the longest-tenured player (13 seasons), agreed that the changes affected the team.

"It’s part of professional sports, but obviously at a certain point it does become somewhat of a distraction," Kreider said, via The Athletic. "Two guys that were massive leaders for us and a big part of our room."

The Rangers finished the season without a playoff spot and fired head coach Peter Laviolette in April.

Chris Drury's statement after signing extension with NY Rangers

Chris Drury has been with the NY Rangers since 2015. He became the Rangers' president and general manager on May 5, 2021. Drury shared his excitement about the contract extension.

"I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting," Drury said, via NHL.com."...I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years."

Over his four full seasons in the role, the Rangers have had a 193-105-30 regular season record and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times.

